Sunday Sports Multiple: An Italian win the headline in a 4/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Italy to beat Wales at 40/85

Italy have been the most impressive performers at Euro 2020 to date and they look a solid bet to finish top of their Group this weekend.

Roberto Mancini's side have brushed aside mid-ranking sides Turkey and Switzerland without too much difficulty, suggesting they may have been underrated prior to the tournament, and will be aiming to secure maximum points here.

Wales improved from their opener to beat Turkey, and there may be some punters tempted to back them to pick up a point in Rome, but that could be a mistake. Rob Page's team have looked unusually vulnerable in the centre of defence, which could make it harder for them to adopt counter-attacking tactics. Back Italy to bag the points.

Bet 2: Back Ash Hill to win the 2:45 at Hexham at Evens

Ash Hill came close to winning over fences at the first time of asking two weeks ago and can go one better at Hexham on Sunday.

Lucinda Russell's seven-year-old made the running at Perth and eventually went down by a neck to a short-priced favourite from the Charlie Longsdon stable, which looks like best form on show here.

Certainly, it is hard to see Ming Dynasty, who finished third in that race, reversing those placings on less favourable terms, while Recent Revelations has shown nothing since moving stables and Pisgah Pike is making his chase debut. This may not take much winning and Ash Hill looks a solid bet.

Bet 3: Back Switzerland to beat Turkey at 7/10

If Italy have outperformed expectations, the disappointment of Group A has been Turkey. They came into the competition with hopes of at least finishing second in this section but have been well beaten by both the Italians and Wales.

Senol Gunes' side have looked both defensively inept and lacking in ideas up front, which is a surprise, given how well they played in their World Cup qualifiers.

Switzerland were poor when losing to Italy, but they should probably be judged on their draw with Wales; a game that they dominated and should really have won. They've had to do more travelling than their rivals but they have a well organised and experienced line up and I'm banking on them edging the win here.

Total Odds for this multiple: 4/1.






