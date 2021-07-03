Sunday Sports Multiple: A win for LAFC the headline in a 14/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Los Angeles FC to beat Real Salt Lake at 23/20 >

Play-off regulars Real Salt Lake are under pressure after a run of one win in their last seven but Freddy Juarez's team are the outsiders for this weekend clash against one of the rising powers in MLS.

Guided by veteran coach Bob Bradley, LAFC have made the play-offs in each of the last three campaigns and although they have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, another play-off appearance is within their grasp.

The visitors will be without the suspended Tristan Blackmon for this game, but Los Angeles have one of the deepest squads in the competition and Carlos Vela is likely to return to the side having started from the bench last time. With both teams in need of a win, this could be scrappy but LAFC can edge out their rivals.

Bet 2: Back Highfield Princess to win the Chelmsford 3:27 at 3/1

The pick of Sunday's Chelmsford card is this wide open Listed contest for fillies, in which four or five can be considered as contenders.

With Thanks proved her credentials at this level last season when winning a Group Three at Naas, but she has questions to answer after disappointing in the John of Gaunt at Haydock on her reappearance, so Highfield Princess could be the best bet.

After finishing last season on a mark of 80, she has made rapid progress during this campaign, culminating in her victory in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. Unlike her main market rivals, she has winning experience at this course, and that could give her an edge in what looks like a competitive renewal.

Bet 3: Back Argentina to beat Ecuador at 6/10

Following their draw with Brazil, Ecuador will be full of confidence going into this Copa America quarter-final, but they are big outsiders to pull off a shock.

Although Argentina got off to a slow start in this competition, being held to a 1-1 draw by Chile, they went on to brush aside Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia, topping their Group to reach the last eight.

Their opponents have shown themselves to be stubborn competitors, grinding out enough points to secure fourth spot in their Group, but they have yet to win a game in this tournament and are heavily outgunned here. Back Argentina to progress.

Total Odds for this multiple: 14/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



