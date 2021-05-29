Sunday Sports Multiple: A Salt Lake draw the headline in a 16/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Real Salt Lake to draw with Minnesota United at 11/4

Two teams who are heading in opposite directions in MLS meet on Sunday, as Minnesota United journey south for a clash with Real Salt Lake.

Adrian Heath's side started the season badly but consecutive wins, without conceding a goal, will have given them some confidence and they will be hopeful of getting a positive result against a Real side that has gone three games without a win.

Two of those outings ended in draws and Freddy Juarez's men have scored just three in their last three games, so I'm expecting this to be a scrappy affair with chances at a premium, with the looking like the most sensible play.

Bet 2: Back The Revenant to win the Prix d'Ispahan at 6/4

The classiest racing action on Sunday takes place at Longchamp, where The Revenant is a short price to claim the Group 1 Prix d'Ispahan.

The lightly-raced six-year-old has disappointed in two outings so far this season, but both of those races were run on much faster going, and the prevailing conditions in Paris should be more to his liking this weekend.

Both of his wins in 2020, including his impressive Queen Elizabeth II victory, came on soft ground, and with stamina not likely to be a problem over this longer trip, he should be able to grind his rivals into the mud once again.

Bet 3: Back Inter Miami to beat DC United at 4/5

Phil Neville's Inter Miami side have had a shaky start to their second MLS season, but they have shown signs of promise and will fancy their chances here.

Miami have yet to win at home, but they have recorded a solid draw with Atlanta, as well as two wins on the road, and the experience of Gonzalo Higuain, who has scored four of their eight goals, has been instrumental.

By contrast, Sunday's opponents have offered very little up front, having scored just once in their last three outings. With a number of key players missing for this game, it is hard to have any confidence in a DC side that has already lost five times so far in this campaign, and Miami look a solid bet for the win.

Total Odds for this multiple: 16/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



