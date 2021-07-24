Sunday Sports Multiple: A New England win the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back New England to beat Montreal at 2/5

New England Revolution are setting a strong pace at the top of MLS Eastern Conference and they can continue their domination against Montreal on Sunday.

When last in action, New England routed lowly Miami 5-0, recording their second consecutive win and they seem to be resurgent following a mini slump at the start of the month. Key to that reset was a significant defensive reorganisation, which has seen them keep consecutive clean sheets for the first time in the season.

Montreal are solid opponents and they won't be easy to break down, but they don't offer much threat up front and I'm banking on the home side edging this one.

Bet 2: Back Regal Reality to win the Pomfret Stakes at 5/6

The pick of Sunday's Pontefract card is the Listed Pomfret Stakes over a mile, for which Regal Reality looks like a strong bet.

Sir Michael Stoute's six-year-old has struggled in two tougher assignments so far this season, but this is a more realistic level and a small field, mile-long contest on fast ground should be eminently suitable.

Reliable handicapper Brunch is an interesting contender after a solid performance in the Royal Hunt Cup, but he has fallen short at this level before, while Rhoscolyn has questions to answer after his poor run at Chester, and Regal Reality should be able to make his class tell here.

Bet 3: Back New York City to draw with Orlando City at 100/30

New York City have been in fine form in recent outings, but they may have to settle for a point against Sunday's visitors.

Orlando ended a three-game winless run with a narrow victory over fellow top-three side Philadelphia last time out, which took them to second in the Eastern Conference, five points clear of New York City.

The visitors also have a strong record against these opponents. The Lions haven't lost to New York City in their last eight meetings, and with the home side missing several players on international duty, I'm backing Orlando to come away with a point.

Total Odds for this multiple: 10/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



