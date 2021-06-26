Sunday Sports Multiple: A Netherlands win the headline in a 28/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Netherlands to beat Czech Republic at 7/10

The Netherlands were largely written off by pundits prior to Euro 2020 but they have proved to be a revelation, playing an attractive and effective brand of football in the Group stages and progressing with three comfortable wins.

With a tie against Denmark or Wales awaiting them in the last eight, the draw has opened up nicely for Frank de Boer's side and they should have nothing to fear from Sunday's opponents.

The Czech Republic came through a dour Group by holding Croatia to a draw and narrowly beating Scotland, but the fluid attacking football they will face here is on another level, and I'm backing Netherlands to progress with ease.

Bet 2: Back Epona Plays to win the Pretty Polly at 9/2

There's an excellent Sunday card at the Curragh and this wide-open renewal of the Grade One Pretty Polly Stakes is the highlight.

Aidan O'Brien's Santa Barbara will have plenty of support here, given her trainer's record in this contest, but she has questions to answer after disappointing efforts in the 1,000 Guineas and the Oaks, having started as favourite for both races.

Cayenne Pepper is a solid performer at this level and was second in this contest last year, but I'm siding with Epona Plays. The four-year-old was hit and miss last season, but is two from two in this campaign, and her victory in the Lanwades Stud Stakes last month was a career best. The extra two furlongs here will not be a problem, and she could offer a touch of value at her current price.

Bet 3: Back Belgium to draw with Portugal at 11/5

Belgium made short work of their Group, winning all three games, but their reward for that achievement is an infinitely tougher contest in the Second Round.

After being landed in the 'Group of Death', Portugal came through in third place, thanks to an entertaining draw with France, but they also held their own against Germany, so go into the knock-out stages in battle-hardened form.

Both sides have tremendous attacking talent at their disposal, and while Belgium are the favourites, Portugal's impressive record in the knock-out stages of this tournament makes them serious contenders. This could turn out to be one of the best games of Euro2020 and I think it will take extra time and possibly penalties to find a winner.

Total Odds for this multiple: 28/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



