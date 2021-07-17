Sunday Sports Multiple: A Minnesota draw the headline in a 38/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Minnesota United to draw with Seattle Sounders at 14/5

Seattle Sounders are leading the way in MLS but they may have to settle for a point when they travel to Minnesota United this weekend.

The Sounders are yet to lose a game in the regular season and they thrashed Minnesota 4-0 back in April. But Adrian Heath's side have improved significantly since then and have only lost once in their last eight.

Although Seattle are unbeaten, they have recorded five draws along the way, while the Loons have drawn three of their last five, so with both sides in solid form, the stalemate could be the best option here.

Bet 2: Back Aussie Ace to win the Romanised Minstrel Stakes at 9/2

Order of Australia showed plenty of early pace in the Queen Anne Stakes, but weakened before the end so perhaps this drop to seven furlongs will suit, despite her previous record of success over further.

The Aidan O Brien four-year-old can certainly claim the best form on offer in this race, but she might be vulnerable to some of the less exposed entrants, including Ace Aussie from the Jessica Harrington stable.

She finished third in the Amethyst Stakes in May, but prior to that had finished a close second behind Guineas hero Poetic Flare and if she can reproduce that showing, this lightly raced filly could be the answer here.

Bet 3: Back Portland Timbers to beat FC Dallas at 20/23

Portland Timbers were embarrassed by MLS newcomers Austin FC last time out but they can bounce back against FC Dallas on Sunday.

Giovanni Savarese's side have had to cope with a lengthy injury list that has resulted in several formation changes, and they have also been weakened by international absences.

So, a 16-day break was just what they needed, enabling them to recharge and regroup ahead of a busy end to the month. Dallas will be no pushovers, but they've never won at Providence Park and have lost all five of their away games this season, so I'm backing the Timbers to edge out their Western Conference rivals.

Total Odds for this multiple: 38/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



