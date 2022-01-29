Sunday Sports Multiple: A Derby win the headline in a 20/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Derby County to beat Birmingham City at 13/10

Derby remains eight points short of safety thanks to their points deduction but they aren't playing as though they are resigned to their fate and Wayne Rooney's men will be going all out for another crucial three points on Sunday.

Without the deduction, they would be 15th in the Championship, ahead of Birmingham City, who have struggled for consistency throughout what has been another disappointing campaign for the Lee Bowyer's men.

Blues had a good opportunity to record back-to-back wins with their midweek game against Peterborough but they were lucky to come away with a draw, after trailing by two with 25 minutes remaining. They have not won on the road since October and given Derby's strong recent form at Pride Park, the home side looks the best option here.

Bet 2: Back Run Wild Fred to win the Naas 12:40 at 5/2

The opening race on Naas' Sunday card is a strong Grade 2 Novice Chase featuring a host of promising young chasers.

En Beton and Stattler from the Willie Mullins stable both won impressively on their chase debuts, while Farouk D'Alene also has potential and Run Wild Fred has already proven to be a consistent competitor at this kind of level.

But in what should be a competitive heat, Fury Road looks the best option. He has a touch more experience than some of his rivals here and his last outing saw him claim the Grade One Nevills Hotel Chase, beating Run Wild Fred in the process. There is more to come from the eight-year-old and he can claim his second Graded win here.

Bet 3: Back Nottingham Forest to beat Cardiff at 8/5

Nottingham Forest bagged their third straight Championship victory in midweek when they brushed Barnsley aside 3-0 and are now just a point off the play-off places.

Steve Cooper's side appears to be hitting top gear at exactly the right time, and with a squad packed with experienced Championship players, they seem less likely than some of their rivals to crumble under the pressure over the next few weeks.

They should certainly be expected to pick up three points here. Cardiff's season has been a disaster and they find themselves in 20th position, looking a little nervously at the teams below them, having picked up two points in their last six games. The Bluebirds have only won twice at home all season and I can't see them getting anything from this one.

Total Odds for this multiple: 20/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.