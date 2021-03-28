Sunday Football Tips: 4/1 cards bet makes appeal

Albania v England

Sunday 28 March, 17:00

Live on ITV

England's 'A' team is set to return to action in Albania on Sunday as the Three Lions' World Cup qualifying campaign steps up a notch.

Pretty much any team would be expected to provide stiffer opposition than San Marino did at Wembley on Thursday and this should certainly be more competitive - remember Albania qualified for Euro 2016 and recently won promotion to League B in the Nations League.

A competitive game should lead to more cards than the one we saw at Wembley and in the 'to be booked' market, the hosts' defender Berat Djimsiti looks a decent price at 4/1 to enter the referee's notebook.

Djimsiti is Albania's star man at the back, appearing regularly in Serie A and the Champions League for Atalanta.

He's been carded in seven of his 35 games for this club this season, while his record for the international teams shows he's been shown a card in seven of his 28 competitive internationals.

In this one, he could well be the man tasked with trying to keep Harry Kane quiet which usually takes some doing, although is he plays on the left of a back three - as he did against Andorra on Thursday - that also brings the additional worry about the likes of Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount and even the raiding Reece James into play.

Djimsiti has produced 11 fouls in his last six games for club and country and could easily attract the attention of ref Orel Grinfeld.

The Israeli is a renowned carder in UEFA club appointments, showing at least four cards in 17 of his last 18 matches in the Champions/Europa League.

Admittedly he's toned things down in his previous internationals but it's not hard to see him being kept busy by Albania, who have picked up 30+ booking points in nine of their last 17 matches.

Djimsiti's price of 4/1 looks more than fair.

