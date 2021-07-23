Saturday Sports Multiple: An Atlanta draw the headline in a 15/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Atlanta United to draw with Columbus Crew at 23/10

Atlanta's woeful run of form was extended to just one win in eight by their defeat to New England last weekend and that was enough to bring about the end of Gabriel Heinze's tumultuous tenure in Georgia.

Assistant Rob Valentino has taken over, at least for now, but Atlanta remains at a low ebb, missing international stars Brad Guzan, George Bello and Miles Robinson, and their midweek draw against lowly Cincinnati did not suggest a revival is imminent.

Still, the removal of Heinze should lift some of the gloom around the Mercedes Benz stadium and while a win this weekend may be too much to expect, United may be able to dig deep and earn a point against a Columbus side that doesn't travel well.

Bet 2: Back Love to win the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at 11/8

Nine runners will go to post for this prestigious Ascot event, but this year's renewal lacks depth and seems to be between two rivals.

Charlie Appleby's Adayar was a deserved, if surprise, winner of the Derby, stepping up markedly on his previous efforts to triumph by four lengths at Epsom, and if he improves on that showing, could take some stopping here.

Preference, however, is for Love, one of racing's superstars. She swept all before her last season, claiming the 1000 Guineas, the Oaks and the Yorkshire Oaks, and returned in top form to win the St James' Palace at this course. She has the extra experience and class and should affirm her superiority here.

Bet 3: Back Mohaafeth to win the York Stakes at 11/10

York's Saturday card features this high-class renewal of the Group 2 York Stakes, in which three of the six runners can be rated as contenders.

Kevin Ryan's Juan Alcano is worth another try at this level after his win in the Wolferton at Royal Ascot, while the Aidan O'Brien entry Armory could be dangerous dropped in class after his tilt at the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

Both look to have their work cut out, however, in taking on Mohaafeth, from the William Haggas stable. The three-year-old is now four from four in 2021, improving again to land the Group 3 Hampton Court last month and with more progress expected, looks like the one to beat here.

