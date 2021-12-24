Saturday Sports Multiple: A Trabzon draw the headline in a 10/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Trabzonspor to draw with Basaksehir at 12/5

Trabzonspor have made a strong start to their Turkish Super League campaign, but they face a tough test on Saturday against third-placed Basaksehir.

Under new coach Emre Belozoglu, Basaksehir have managed a remarkable turnaround. Having lost six of their first eight before Belozoglu's appointment, they've embarked on an impressive run of ten games undefeated.

Key to that dramatic improvement has been a solid defence, which has seen them concede only seven goals in the last nine. They've also got an impressive away record in this fixture and have been particularly effective on the road, so I'm backing them to return from Trabzon with a point.

Bet 2: Back Galatasaray to beat Antalyaspor at 4/7

Turkish giants Galatasaray are in the unusual position of mid-table with 18 games of the Super Lig season gone, and defeat against Adana Demirspor last time took their winless streak to seven, leaving them 21 pts behind leaders Trabzonspor.

This weekend's fixture, however, offers Fatih Terim's team the opportunity to get back on track against one of the division's poorer travellers.

Antalyaspor have not recorded a victory away from home in this fixture in ten attempts. They've also managed only one win on the road all season so far and have scored one goal in their last three away games. Galatasaray may be low on confidence at the moment but this is an ideal opportunity to earn a much needed win.

Bet 3: Back Giresunspor to beat Hatayspor at 21/20

Two consecutive defeats have slowed Hatayspor's push for the top four in Super League and they could find things difficult again this weekend.

Newly promoted Giresunspor are coping well with life in the top flight and they have been in excellent goalscoring form at the Cotanak Stadium recently, winning their last three and scoring ten goals in the process.

To make this assignment even tougher, the visitors will be missing a number of key players including Mehdi Boudjemaa, Burak Camoglu and Adama Traore. They have a relatively good away record this season but are out of form and I can see them slipping up here, so the value lies with the home team.

Total Odds for this multiple: 10/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.