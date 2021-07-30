Saturday Sports Multiple: A Seattle draw the headline in a 20/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Seattle Sounders to draw with San Jose at 3/1

Seattle Sounders enjoyed a superb start to the 2021 season but the reigning Western Conference champions have lost their way in recent games.

A combination of injuries and international call-ups has taken its toll on Brian Schmetzer's side and the Sounders have had to field a number of youngsters in their last couple of outings, including in their 3-1 loss to Kansas last weekend.

Schmetzer may opt to give his injured veterans more time to recover rather than pitching them into a game that looks winnable on paper, but the Earthquakes have tightened up defensively in July and I'm backing them to earn a point here.

Bet 2: Back Wonderful Tonight to win the Lily Langtree Stakes at 8/11

There's plenty of top-class racing action on the final day of Glorious Goodwood, including this high-quality Group Two staying event.

A number of these horses come into the race in top form, including Listed winner Golden Pass, Leopardstown winner Believe in Love and the consistent Cabaletta, but Wonderful Tonight looks like the one to beat.

She made it three from three when landing the Hardwick Stakes at Royal Ascot, and although she missed the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth due to the fast going, these underfoot conditions should be perfect.

Bet 3: Back New England Revolution to beat New York Red Bulls at 2/1

Another of MLS's big rivalries is renewed on Saturday and this time the New England Revolution will head to New York with plenty of optimism.

While the Revolution have been building up a strong position at the top of the Eastern Conference, the Red Bulls have lost their way. They are winless in their last three, including a disappointing 1-0 defeat against DC United last time, in which they managed just one shot on target despite recording 61% possession.

Yet while New York manager Gerhard Struber will want to see more intensity up front this weekend, he will be wary of playing too open a style against an in-form Revolution side that has already scored six times against the Red Bulls in two games this season. In their current form, New England will take some stopping and I'm backing them to edge out their rivals at the Red Bull Arena.

Total Odds for this multiple: 20/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



