Saturday Sports Multiple: A Munich draw the headline in a 13/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Portugal to draw with Germany at 11/5

There was no shame in Germany losing 1-0 to the world champions in their opening Euro 2020 fixture, but such is the nature of this ridiculously difficult Group, they are now under intense pressure to get at least a point from this game.

Joachim Low will be confident that his team can overcome Hungary in their final fixture, but a win against Portugal would put them in a strong position.

The dilemma for Germany is in how hard to push for the win. They looked vulnerable on the counter against France, and Saturday's opponents, with their array of attacking and creative talents, are just as capable of hurting them on the break. We can expect Portugal to sit deep and I fancy them to match the hosts to earn a point.

Bet 2: Back Starman to win the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at 9/4

One of the highlights of the final day of Royal Ascot is the Diamond Jubilee Stakes, a classy sprint spectacle, for which Starman is the clear favourite.

The winner of four of his five races, his only failure came in the Champion Sprint in October, but he returned to his best when winning the Duke of York last month, and as one of the least experienced horses in the line-up, may yet improve further.

This is usually a competitive heat but likely second favourite, Dream of Dreams, who finished second in this race last year, would prefer slower going, while Art Power will have to improve considerably to take this one, so Starman looks a solid choice.

Bet 3: Back Spain to beat Poland at 4/11

Spain were frustrated by a dogged Sweden side in their Euro 2020 opener and forced to settle for a point after recording 85% possession.

The good news for Luis Enrique is that Saturday's encounter with Poland may be a more open affair than they had expected. The Poles would have planned to go into this game with three points already under their belt, but an opening game defeat to Slovakia may have changed their calculations.

Even if Poland defend deep, it is worth remembering that Spain's failure to score in their opener was not due to a lack of creativity, but sloppy finishing. They shouldn't find it difficult to unlock the Polish defence, and with a little more composure in front of goal, can secure the win.

Total Odds for this multiple: 13/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.



