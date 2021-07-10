Saturday Sports Multiple: A Brazil win the headline in a 34/1 weekend wager

Bet 1: Back Brazil to beat Argentina at 6/5

There is no bigger game in South American international football and these two old rivals meet again on Sunday to fight for Copa America glory.

Argentina holds the edge in tournament wins, having lifted this prize 14 times compared to Brazil's nine, but their need is arguably the greater, given that they haven't won any major silverware this century.

Both teams have shown both flair and resilience to get to this stage, but Brazil have looked the more deadly in attack, while Argentina's defence has had some shaky moments, so with home advantage tilting the balance even further, backing a Brazilian win looks the best option.

Bet 2: Back Pearls Galore to win the Brownstone Stakes at 9/2

There is a big field entered for this fascinating Group Three at Fairyhouse on Sunday, in which several have a good chance.

Soul Search is consistent at this level, while the unexposed Thunder Beauty is worth another chance in a Group contest after running well in a Listed event. Valeria Messalina is also likely to attract plenty of support, based on the pick of her efforts last year, although she needs to bounce back from two poor runs in 2021.

In a tricky looking contest, it could pay to side with Pearls Galore. She finished a close second in a similar looking race last season and was a strong-finishing third on her recent seasonal reappearance. She is likely to have come on for that run so with more improvement a distinct possibility, she could have the edge over her rivals here.

Bet 3: Back England to draw with Italy at 19/10

After three impressive knock-out victories, and with the Wembley crowd behind them, England are deserved favourites to lift the European Championship trophy for the first time, but they face a stiff challenge from Italy.

Roberto Mancini's men were not expected to get this far, but from the start they have impressed with their attacking intent, team cohesion and energy.

England have also displayed those qualities, in keeping with what has been a thoroughly entertaining tournament, but finals are generally cagey affairs, and I think these two well-matched teams will take extra time at least to separate them.

