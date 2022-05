It's been a bad week for LAFC and they have a tough challenge on Saturday as they try to return to the top of the MLS Western Conference.

The Black and Gold went down 2-0 to Colorado Rapids last weekend, conceding a brace of first half penalties, and then suffered a surprise home defeat to Austin in midweek. Another road trip to the Eastern half of the country makes it a gruelling week for Steve Cherundolo's side, although their opponents have been equally inconsistent.

Columbus Crew were 2-0 losers against NYCFC last week and have only won one of their last eight. Still, they are generally stronger at hom, where all three of their 2022 wins have come, so I think they can dig deep and earn a point in what could be a scrappy game.

Saturday's cards are packed with top-class racing, but the pick of the action comes in Ireland, where the Curragh hosts the first Irish Classic of the season.

Although he has saddled eleven runners of this race, Aidan O'Brien hasn't won any of the last four renewals and doesn't have either of the two short-priced favourites this time. Instead it is Joseph O'Brien who trains the leading Irish hope, in the form of Buckaroo, an impressive winner of a Listed event over course and distance at the start of the month and a clearly classy horse with plenty of potential.

That form, though, is still some way short of the English 2,000 Guineas, which is here represented by Native Trail. The previously unbeaten Oasis Dream colt was a narrow second at Newmarket but has the speed and class to impose himself on this field.

Few predicted that FC Cincinnati would be among the early season MLS pace setters but Pat Noonan's side have now recorded four consecutive points and have a total of 19 so far - only two short of the club season record - with 22 games remaining.

New England, by contrast, have underperformed significantly. The 2021 Supporters' Shield winners are 11th in the East, seven points behind Saturday's opponents.

Still there are signs of improvement. The Revs earned a hard fought 2-2 draw against Atlanta last weekend and have lost only one of their last six in all competitions. On the grounds that they likely to continue on an upward trajectory, I'm backing them to earn a draw against their in-form Eastern rivals.

Total Odds for this ACCA: 15/1. Remember, multiple prices are based on our Sportsbook product, so any winnings are exempt from commission.