Bale gets off the mark

Los Angeles FC 1.584/7 v Seattle Sounders 6.411/2; The Draw 4.57/2

Saturday 30 July, 04:00

Live on Sky Sports Main Event and Betfair Live Video

The Western Conference leaders Los Angeles FC will be looking to further stretch their lead at the top when they host Seattle Sounders on Saturday morning.

Last weekend they won 2-0 at Sporting Kansas City, in a game notable for the fact that Gareth Bale came off the bench to score his first goal for the club.

Bale showed some flashes of brilliance and the Los Angeles coach Steven Cherundolo may well decide to give the Welshman his first start against Seattle.

The visitors beat Colorado Rapids 2-1 in their last outing, but had lost their previous three games without scoring a goal. A Los Angeles FC win and Bale to score is 2.245/4.

Cautiously back slim win for NYC

Montreal 2.526/4 v New York City 2.747/4; The Draw 3.7511/4

Sunday 31 July, 00:30

Live on FreeSports and Betfair Live Video

Montreal are fourth placed in the Eastern Conference and play host to a New York City side that are second in the table.

The Canadians have won their last two games, albeit against the bottom two teams in the Eastern Conference, Toronto and DC United. With both of those victories coming by a narrow one goal margin, it doesn't inspire much confidence against a New York City side that are in hot form.

A point behind the leaders Philadelphia, with a game in hand, New York City have won each of their last four games, keeping clean sheets in each of their last three.

Those games have seen a maximum of two goals scored, so backing New York City double chance and under 3.5 goals looks a safe bet at 2.1211/10.

Italians can threaten New England Revolution

New England 1.695/7 v Toronto FC 5.14/1; The Draw 4.57/2

Sunday 31 July, 01:00

Live on Betfair Live Video

Toronto will be hoping that their Italian reinforcements can see them continue to make improvements, when they travel to New England on Sunday.

The Italy internationals Lorenzno Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi both made their debuts last weekend. Bernardeschi was on target in a 4-0 win against Charlotte, in a match in which Insigne was the star and ended a five match run without a win in the MLS (D1 L4).

New England Revolution are tenth in the Eastern Conference, but only four points ahead of 13th placed Toronto. The hosts have failed to win any of their last five games (D3 L2), so there's reason to be optimistic about Toronto at this price. Take a chance on Toronto double chance and Insigne to score at 5.69/2.

Orlando won't park bus

DC Utd 2.447/5 v Orlando City 2.982/1; The Draw 3.613/5

Sunday 31 July, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports Football and Betfair Live Video

Wayne Rooney is still waiting for his first win, as DC United take on Orlando City on Sunday night.

The all-time top England goalscorer has yet to officially take charge of a game yet, but was appointed on 12th July and has clearly been pulling the strings. Rooney's arrival has not seen a change in form, with DC without a win in four (D1 L3).

In fact, their last victory was a 5-3 win at Orlando at the start of the month, before Rooney was appointed. Since that loss Orlando have been in mixed form (P5 W2 D2 L1), but beat New York Red Bulls 5-1 in the US Open Cup in midweek. This might be another one to go for the visitors double chance, which along with both teams to score and over 2.5 goals, pays out at 3.55/2.