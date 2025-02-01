Football Accumulator Tips: Back Newcastle in 'Match Odds 90' Acca at 5/1 on Saturday

Tractor Boys to get the better of relegaton six-pointer

Newcastle fancied to make it 11 wins in 12

Burnley and Real Madrid complete 5/1 6.00 Match Odds 90 Acca

Leg 1 - Back Ipswich to beat Southampton @ 10/11 1.91

This is a crucial weekend in the Premier League relegation race, Everton host Leicester in a 6-pointer at the same time as this kick-off, making it a must win game for Ipswich.

Southampton are pretty much out of the race for survival, they enter this game 10 points behind Ipswich and would need a small miracle to put a run of games together to survive in the Premier League. The switch of managers hasn't changed their fortunes, with the Saints yet to register a win in the Premier League under the new boss. Southampton have lost each of their last 6 games in the Premier League.

Ipswich have been competitive in the majority of games in the Premier League this season, they're in with a shout of survival but will have to win games like this at Portman Road. Recent results don't make good reading but it's worth considering these losses have come against Liverpool and Man City, sides they were always going to struggle to beat.

It will be these games that Kieran McKenna is targeting for 3 crucial points, he'll be a bit disappointed with Ipswich's record at Portman Road this season, but Ipswich can move out of the relegation spots with a win here if other results go their way.

Leg 2 - Back Newcastle to beat Fulham @ 4/7 1.57

Newcastle's 4-1 defeat to high flying Bournemouth in their most recent game at St James' Park brought an end to a 9-game winning streak for Eddie Howe's side across all competitions, a run that included victories over Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa.

They bounced back straight away with a 3-1 win away at Southampton and now welcome a Fulham side who have hit a bit of a stumbling block in the early stages of 2025, after an excellent start to the season. Fulham have only recorded 1 win across their last 5 Premier League matches, which came against relegation threatened Leicester. They've also dropped some cheap points against sides they should have really killed off, including being only 1 of 4 sides to have points taken off them by Southampton this season.

Fulham are incredibly organised but can be blunt in attacking areas, as evidenced by their recent run of form. St James' Park is the last place you want to visit when you're stuck in a rut like Fulham are, Newcastle have the firepower to overpower this Fulham side, namely through Alexander Isak who has scored 17 goals across his 21 Premier League appearances this season.

Leg 3 - Back Burnley to beat Portsmouth @ 8/11 1.73

Burnley aren't the most exciting team in the world but they are very hard to beat. Scott Parker's side have only conceded 9 goals across their 29 Championship games - far and away the best defensive record in the division. They travel to a Portsmouth side that has lost their last 2 games in the Championship and currently sit just 2 points above the drop zone.

Although Burnley aren't known for their attacking play, they should get more joy here against a Portsmouth side that has conceded 52 goals in the Championship this season - the second most of any side, only behind bottom placed side Plymouth (62).

Burnley ran out 2-1 winners in the initial meeting between these sides at Turf Moor, they had the majority of the ball (70%) and 18 shots to Portsmouth's 5, similar numbers should come out of this game with Burnley still chasing an automatic promotion place. They will need to rely on more than just their defensive stability here if they want to keep pace with Sunderland, Leeds and Sheffield United, but should be able to get over the line against John Mousinho's side, who have lost 5 of their last 7 games across all competitions.

Leg 4 - Back Real Madrid to beat Espanyol @ 1/4 1.25

Real Madrid are rightly heavy favourites to get the victory over a struggling Espanyol side who currently sit in the relegation positions in La Liga, just 1 point from safety. Real Madrid lead the way in Spain, sitting at the summit on 49 points, but will have an eye on their neighbours, Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid ran out 4-1 winners in the initial meeting between these sides at the Bernabeu, they were completely dominant in the game as shown by the xG battle (4.46-0.34) and the 8 big chances they created to Espanyol's 0. The away side only managed to find the back of the net thanks to a Thibaut Courtois own goal with only 1 shot on target across the 90 minutes.

Real Madrid have found some real form with 5 straight wins across all competitions, all of which were convincing wins including a win against Espanyol's fellow relegation strugglers in Real Valladolid in which they came away 3-0 winners. It should be a similar story with Carlo Ancelloti's side showing no signs of letting up with their influential players firing at the moment.

Recommended Bet Back Ipswich, Newcastle, Burnley and Real Madrid SBK 5/1

