Football Accumulator Tips: Back Cherries to beat Toffees in 7/2 Match Odds 90 acca

Leg 1 - Back FC Copenhagen to beat Vejle @ 2/9 1.22

Copenhagen kicked off their domestic campaign with a hard fought 3-2 away victory over Viborg and will be eager to develop some momentum early on here as they welcome Vejle in their first home game of the season. Copenhagen were incredibly strong at home last season, winning 10 of their 16 home games and only losing one of these encounters, scoring 31 goals in the process.

On the other hand, Vejle had the worst away record in the Danish Superliga last season, winning just one of their 11 away games, conceding 26 goals in the process and only scoring 10 goals themselves. Copenhagen ran out 3-1 winners in this fixture last season which also happens to be the most recent meeting between the sides - Copenhagen have won the last four head-to-head clashes and Vejle have never registered a victory against Copenhagen in 15 attempts (13 losses, two draws).

Leg 2 - Back Young Boys to beat Servette @ 10/11 1.91

The new Swiss Super League season kicks off with a thrilling showdown as Young Boys aim to reclaim their spot at the top of Swiss football. After finishing third last season behind Basel and Servette, Young Boys will be determined to return to their dominant ways, having previously won the league in 2021, 2023, and 2024.

Their home form last season was a major strength, with 13 wins from 19 matches and only two defeats, showcasing their ability to control games on their own turf. While they conceded 19 goals at home, their attacking prowess saw them score 43, proving they can outscore any opponent. Servette, one of their main title rivals, managed 29 goals in their away games last season, but Young Boys have the quality to keep them at bay.

Historically, matches between these two sides are tightly contested, with the last three meetings decided by a single goal or ending goalless. However, Young Boys have the edge, having won this fixture 2-1 last season. With their strong home record and hunger to start the season strong, Young Boys are poised to secure a vital victory against Servette. This clash could set the tone for their title charge, and given their resilience and attacking firepower, they are well positioned to claim all three points.

Leg 3 - Back Bournemouth to beat Everton @ 10/11 1.91

The Premier League Summer Series begins with an exciting clash as Bournemouth take on Everton, with both teams looking to make an early statement in this pre-season tournament held in America. Bournemouth will be eager to start strong, especially after losing key players like Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez during the transfer window. However, they have moved quickly to reinforce their squad, bringing in talented reinforcements such as Djorde Petrovic and Adrien Truffert. These new additions should help them maintain their momentum, particularly against an Everton side they dominated last season.

The Cherries won all three of their meetings against the Toffees in the 24/25 campaign, that psychological edge could prove crucial in this encounter. While Everton have made some smart signings of their own, including Thierno Barry and the permanent arrival of Carlos Alcaraz, their attacking options still look thin. Bournemouth, on the other hand, have shown they know how to break down Everton's defense and will be confident of doing so again.

With Bournemouth's recent dominance in this fixture and their proactive approach in the transfer market, they are well positioned to secure another victory. Everton may still be finding their rhythm, and Bournemouth's familiarity with beating them should give them the upper hand. Expect the Cherries to come out on top in this Summer Series opener, continuing their recent run of success against the Toffees.

