Football Accumulator Tips: Back 4/1 Match Odds 90 acca across Europe on Saturday

Leg 1 - Back Man City to beat Crystal Palace @ 4/6 1.67

City fired five goals past the Eagles in the most recent meeting between the sides, coming back from two goals down on that occasion (5-2). Pep Guardiola's side have recovered from their dip in form during the season, they've avoided defeat in their last 10 matches across all competitions.

Crystal Palace enter this final in decent form themselves, avoiding defeat in each of their last five Premier League matches. However, there is a clear gap in quality between these sides, which was evident in the game at the Etihad. This does not mean that Palace will be totally passive in the game, but that they may struggle with the depth and experience of Man City - the Cityzens have visited Wembley 22 times under Pep Guardiola, losing just six of these matches (a 73% win rate).

Leg 2 - Back Benfica to beat Braga @ 8/15 1.53

The Liga Portugal title race has come down to the last game of the season. Benfica and Sporting battled out a 1-1 draw last week, which has left both Portuguese giants on 79 points with just one game remaining. The sides are separated by a goal difference of just three goals, which works out in favour of Sporting.

Benfica may need to add some gloss to this scoreline to have a chance of winning the title. They have a slightly more difficult task than their title rivals as they have to travel to Braga, who sit fourth in the table.

However, Benfica have won 11 of their 16 games on the road this season. Only Sporting (38) have amassed more points on the road (35) in Liga Portugal. Benfica have scored 31 goals across these games (1.93 per game) which suggests that they can attempt to stack up the goals here in an attempt to cut the goal difference gap to Sporting. These sides have faced off three times this season with Benfica coming out on top on two occasions.

Leg 3 - Back Strasbourg to beat Le Havre @ 1/2 1.50

Liam Rosenior has done an excellent job with this Strasbourg and has them in a position to break into the Champions League qualification spots on the final day. It won't be an easy task with Nice and Lille also in the hunt and level on points with Strasbourg.

Strasbourg have built their success on an excellent home record. Only Monaco (39) and PSG (41) have amassed more points at home than them in Ligue 1. They've only lost one of their 16 games in front of the home crowd, coming out on top in 10 of these fixtures. Strasbourg's 12 game unbeaten run was brought to an end against Angers last time out as they lost 2-1 away from home.

Motivation shouldn't be too much of a problem for Liam Rosenior's side and they also have the advantage of having superior quality to their visiting opponents on the final day. Le Havre sit 16th in Ligue 1 and have failed to win 10 of their 16 games on the road this season. They too have a motivating factor seeing as they are only two points from safety, but may find it difficult against a side that beat them 3-0 in the reverse fixture.

Leg 4 - Back Lille to beat Reims @ 1/3 1.33

Lille are in a battle for Europe with Lyon, Strasbourg and Nice. The home side here find themselves level on points with Strasbourg and Nice as well as being just three points clear of Lyon, who could also find a way to force themselves into the conversation if results go their way. Lille take on a Reims side that have only won four of their 16 away games this season and are not clear of the threat of relegation themselves.

Lille did have the upper hand in this race for Europe up until the last few weeks, a draw against Marseille and a loss against Brest last time out has handed the initiative to Nice and Strasbourg. They have been quite strong at home this season, winning 10 of their 16 matches while scoring 29 goals in the process and conceding just 17. Lille ran out 2-0 winners in the initial meeting between these sides back in August.

Nice, Lille and Strasbourg all have the exact same record in the league this season, even down to matches won, drawn and lost. As a result, goal difference could end up being pivotal in deciding the makeup of the French representation in Europe next season, so we can expect Lille to not only try and win this game, but do so by a decent margin to ensure that they give themselves the best possible chance of qualifying for Europe.

