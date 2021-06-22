The Daily Acca: An 11/2 odds boost featuring England and Scotland
Paul Robinson has delivered 15/2 and 9/2 Daily Acca wins in the last two days and he's aiming to complete the hat-trick tonight. Here are his selections:
Back Under 2.5 Goals in both Croatia v Scotland & England v Czech Republic, and Goias to Win @ an Odds Boost of 7.513/2
*The Daily Acca has had an OddsBoost to 13/2 from 11/2. Click the link above to gain access.
Attackers to disappoint in Glasgow
Bet 1: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Croatia v Scotland @ 9/10 - KO 20:00 BST
Whoever wins out of Croatia and Scotland at Hampden Park will progress to the last 16 of the tournament, but if it's a draw, both teams will go out.
Normally I would be looking at a high-scoring affair for circumstances like that, but I just don't see many goals in either team, and if one of them does get ahead, they are capable of shutting up shop and keeping it extremely tight.
It is sure to be a tense atmosphere in the stadium, and with the Scots yet to score in two games, and Croatia only having notched once, Under 2.5 seems to be the way to go.
More turgid stuff from England
Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in England v Czech Republic @ 7/10 - KO 20:00 BST
England have been disappointing in an attacking sense so far this tournament, as a 1-0 victory over a poor Croatia was followed by a very underwhelming 0-0 draw against Scotland.
The Czechs have been the most entertaining team in the group to date, as a 2-0 victory over the Scots was followed by a 1-1 draw with the Croats. Patrik Schick has been their star man with all three goals, and he will be heading to Wembley on a high.
Both of these teams have already qualified and with second place likely yielding an easier last 16 tie, it really wouldn't surprise me if this petered out into a bit of a non-event - as frustrating as that will be for an England supporter.
Goias to see off Avai in Brazil
Bet 3: Back Goias @ 11/10 - KO 23:00 BST
Goias are back in the Brazilian Serie B for the first time since 2018 following their relegation, but they have made a decent start to life in the second tier, taking eight points from their opening five matches to sit in sixth place.
Avai are their opponents tonight, and they have taken just four points from a possible 12 to date this term. They did record their first victory last time out at Vasco da Gama, but prior to that they had been beaten by Coritiba and Brusque, and held to a draw by Vila Nova.
The hosts have won both of their home matches this season, both without conceding a goal.
Daily Acca 2020/21 P/L
Wagered: 259pts
Returned: 240.32pts
P/L: -18.68pts
2019/20 P/L: +35.3pts
