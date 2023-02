Zamora's late goal keeps the tie interesting

Boston River looking to defend two goal lead

Goals in both halves the play

Boston's barrage

In what was the club's first ever Libertadores match, Boston River emerged victorious after a 3-1 victory on home soil.

The Uruguayan side dominated the vast majority of the match, leading at half time thanks for Leonard Costa's header, before two second half goals almost put the tie to bed.

Boston finished the game with more possession, shots, corners and overall key passes in their opponent's final third.

However, a cruelly deflected goal scored by Cesar Magallan in the 75th minute keeps this fixture interesting, and changes how Boston River will need to approach this fixture.

The good news for the Uruguayan side is the fact Zamora has an incredibly poor record in the competition.

In fact, the Venezuelan club has lost 19 out of their last 20 matches dated back to 2014 - and the qualifying rounds appears to be Zamora's ceiling.

Goals the way to go

A 3-0 league defeat to Carabobo followed after Zamora's defeat to Boston River, with another poor defensive performance on display.

Their domestic rivals didn't have to get out of second gear, and Boston River will know an early goal will all but kill the tie.

However, the Uruguayan outfit lost 3-0 after their Libertadores success, and Zamora will be keen to test River's fragile defence away from their comfort zone.

First leg goalscorers Mathias Acuna and Gomez Dutra will likely lead the line for Boston River, while Zamora may turn to new striker, Jorman Aguilar, recently signed from South Korean club Bucheon, to cause River's back line issues.

An early Zamora goal will bring this tie back to life, while a Boston goal may well open the floodgates as we saw in Montevideo last week.

With four goals in the first tie, as well as 32 shots between both sides, I'm banking on more defensive errors to be made with plenty on the line.