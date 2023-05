Argentinos Jrs can draw clear with another win

Liverpool v Argentinos Jrs

Tuesday, 23:00



Argentinos Jrs were one of two teams out of 16 to win away from home in the second round of group stage fixtures. The Argentine outfit managed to beat group favourites Corinthians in their own back yard and put themselves top with six points from a possible six.

Argentinos' 1-0 victory added to their first against IDV in their curtain raiser, and as a result, head to Uruguay full of confidence and ready to battle to maintain their 100% win record.



While one team is flourishing in this year's group of death, Liverpool are unfortunately this year's whipping boys. With just two foreigners within their ranks, one of which 36-year-old Miguel Samudio, Liverpool are simply out of their depth in the Libertadores.

With Spanish youngster Redondo Solari pulling the strings in midfield and with Gabriel Avalos, an experienced Paraguayan leading the line, Argentinos can be dangerous. With a defence capable of keeping a third straight clean sheet in the competition, Argentinos Jrs at 1.855/6 is too good to not take.

Back Argentinos Jrs to win 1pt 1.85

Colombians to canter clear in Group H

Atletico Nacional v Olimpia Asuncion

Wednesday, 01:00

Group H was certainly up for grabs before a ball was kicked but it's now starting to form some shape, with Atletico Nacional and Olimpia emerging as the two superior teams.

However, it's the home side which have shown to be stronger in the early stages and with Olimpia having a busier domestic schedule to keep up with, the Colombians will be raring to go on home soil.

A comfortable 3-1 home win last time out against Melgar saw Dorlan Pabon score a hattrick, who was also responsible for Nacional's brace in their 2-1 win against Patronato. The 35-year-old is clearly thriving in the tournament and one Olimpia must find a way to maintain.

The two-time Libertadores champions have a slight disadvantage not playing in front of their fans, but Olimpia didn't look comfortable against Melgar in Peru and will be likely to play for a point - which may just play into Nacional's hands.

A home win at 1.758/11 isn't the biggest odds you'll see in this column over the coming months, but it's a price I'd have shorter.

Back Atletico Nacional to win 1pt 1.75

Pulsating fixture in Peru

Sporting Cristal v The Strongest

Wednesday, 03:00

Despite losing their opening two matches, Sporting Cristal have shown they can produce on the big stage.

They managed to take an early lead against Fluminense, who I've tipped to win the Libertadores, before scoring two away to River Plate - a team very much on the up in one of the most intimidating atmospheres in South America.

The Strongest were expected to be hammered in Brazil by Fluminense but managed to come away from a 1-0 defeat. However, Flu struggled to get into their usual rhythm and relied on a set piece to bail them out of any embarrassment.

At home, Sporting have a passionate fanbase, who get right behind the team. The play with a certain level of intensity which has the potential to catch The Strongest off guard. If they do struggle to find a way through, the Peruvian club's two goals away to River were from set pieces - which means The Strongest may be vulnerable no matter how deep they choose to sit.

Priced at 1.705/7, I'm happy to back the home side in what should be an entertaining clash for the two sides battling it out for a Sudamericana spot.

Back Sporting Cristal to win 1pt 1.70

Venezuelans to struggle once more

Independiente Medellin v Metropolitanos

Thursday, 03:00

Both Independiente Medellin and Metropolitanos will be devastated with their last-minute defeats in round two. In fact, Metropolitanos have lost both their matches in the 90th minute.

No doubt that will be playing on the team's mind heading into their third fixture, although they were expected to be battered and bruised in Brazil, but this didn't happen. Neither did it on home soil against Nacional. However, their lack of firepower at this level is what will cost them and a similar performance is expected in Colombia.

Medellin almost held on to a key victory over Internacional in their opener, and they'll know two wins over Metropolitanos are a must if they are to challenge for a knockout spot.

With Diber Cambindo expected to lead the line, the home side can rely on the international who has scored four goals already in April, and the 27-year-old will fancy himself against a vulnerable defence.

Sadly Medellin haven't been missed in the market at 1.501/2, but there's slightly more value in Metropolitanos not scoring at 1.758/11, which is worth a swing when they are on the road.

Metropolitanos not to score 1pt 1.75

Pereira ready to pounce in Group F





Pereira v Monagas

Friday, 03:00





Last but not least are another Colombian club looking for redemption and to get back on track at home to a Venezuelan outfit.

Pereira fought hard to comeback and draw 1-1 with Colo Colo on home soil, but a devastating defeat to Boca at La Bombonera may cost them dearly if they don't bounce back.

Having led 1-0 in the 89th minute, a cruel 10 minutes followed which saw Boca win with the final kick of the game. Sitting on a single point after two matches is far from ideal, but a visit from Monagas is the almost perfect fixture in which to attain their first three points.

Monagas held Boca on home soil to a 0-0 draw, despite Boca finishing with nine men, before a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Colo Colo. However, five shots on target across 180 minutes is just over one per half, and with Pereira are far superior side, Monagas are in danger of whimpering out of the tournament.

Pereira are rightly favourites at 1.608/13 but adding under 4.5 match goals creates a much better price at 1.855/6 which is worth siding with.