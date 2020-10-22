Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW5

Köln to climb the table

Stuttgart v Köln

Friday, 19:45

Köln are unfortunate to still be winless, having performed better than their one point from four games would suggest, and they have a chance to build on their draw against Frankfurt by earning a first win of the season. This could easily go either way, with Infogol's model giving both sides a greater than 35% chance of victory, but the visitors are tipped to edge it.

Back the 1-2 @ 13/114.00

Bayern to inflict Fankfurt's first defeat

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt

Saturday, 14:30

Bayern Munich's midweek demolition of Atlético Madrid in the Champions League will worry everyone in the Bundesliga, and Adi Hütter's Frankfurt will wish they weren't next in the firing line. The visitors are unbeaten this season, and good value for their eight points, but you have to go all the way back to February to find the last time Bayern failed to win at home.

Back the 3-1 @ 11.50

Gladbach to build on steady European start with win at Mainz

Mainz v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday, 14:30

Gladbach were close to a momentous Champions League win away to Inter Milan, taking a late lead only for Romelu Lukaku to peg them back. Their task this weekend should be easier as Marco Rose's side travel to face a Mainz outfit still without a point. There may be a scare along the way, but Rose's men should have enough to inflict another defeat on their opponents, with Infogol's model giving a 54% chance of an away win.

Back the 1-2 @ 15/28.40

Leipzig to stay top with home win

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Saturday, 14:30

Leipzig struggled at home at the tail end of last season, but have got it right this term with two league wins at Red Bull Arena and another in their Champions League opener. They should have too much for a Hertha side who looked dangerously open against Bayern in their last home game and haven't picked up a point in the league since the opening weekend.

Back the 2-1 @ 8/18.80

Union to clinch back-to-back home wins

Union Berlin v Freiburg

Saturday, 14:30

Union Berlin pulled out a big performance in their last home game to beat Mainz 4-0, and Urs Fischer's side will be confident of doing the same against Freiburg. Marius Bülter's goal in the opening minute set the tone in this fixture last season, and Infogol's model gives the hosts a 44% chance of taking all three points in successive campaigns, with both teams tipped to net.

Back the 2-1 @ 15/2

Dortmund to boss one-sided derby

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke

Saturday, 17:30

Dortmund are unlikely to go into another Revierderby with their opponents in such dismal form, though Schalke did at least avoid defeat for the first time this season at home to Union Berlin. Dortmund won this game 4-0 back in May, and Infogol puts their chances at a huge 73% against a team whose last away win came all the way back in November 2019.

Back the 3-0 @ 7/18.00

Wolfsburg to hand Bielefeld a third straight defeat

Wolfsburg v Arminia Bielefeld

Sunday, 14:30

Arminia Bielefeld were blown away by Bayern Munich last week, and things don't get a whole lot easier against a Wolfsburg team aiming to turn a run of draws into a long-awaited Bundesliga win. Oliver Glasner's hosts are 60% to taste victory, according to Infogol's model, while this isn't expected to be full of goalmouth action with Wolfsburg's games this season averaging just 2.25 xG from both teams combined.

Back the 2-0 @ 17/29.40

Hoffenheim to end Werder Bremen's impressive run

Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim

Sunday, 17:00

After narrowly avoiding the drop last season, Werder have picked up seven points from four games this term to sit just above Sunday's opponents. However, Hoffenheim - coming into the game after a Europa League opener at home to Crvena Zvezda - should have the tools to win at the Weserstadion. Infogol gives the visitors a 46% chance of victory over opponents who they beat twice in the league last season.

Back the 1-2 @ 17/29.40

Leverkusen to keep up unbeaten start

Bayer Leverkusen v Augsburg

Monday, 19:30

Leverkusen have been stingy at the back this season, averaging 0.86 xGA across their four league outings, and this trend could easily continue aganst an Augsburg side goalless in its last two. Peter Bosz's hosts are unbeaten, with one win and three draws, and Infogol anticipates they'll have enough to earn a fifth successive league win over Augsburg.

Back the 2-1 @ 13/2

***