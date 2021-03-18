Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW26

Leipzig to keep title challenge alive

Arminia Bielefeld v RB Leipzig

Friday, 19:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Last week's win away to Leverkusen ensured Arminia are still very much fighting for survival, but title-chasers RB Leipzig may present a tougher challenge. Julian Nagelsmann's side dropped points last week so can't afford any more slip-ups, but Infogol backs them to follow up a 2-1 victory at Red Bull Arena in November with a more comfortable victory in Bielefeld.

Back the 0-3 @ 10.5019/2

Bayern to come through Stuttgart test unscathed

Bayern Munich v Stuttgart

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Stuttgart have picked up some impressive results on their travels, with only Bayern averaging more than their 1.89 xGF away from home, but Infogol's model backs the champions to preserve their unbeaten home record with a victory. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side led at home to the league leaders before falling to a 3-1 defeat, and a similar scoreline could be on the cards again.

Back the 3-1 @ 10.009/1

Frankfurt to stay unbeaten at home

Eintracht Frankfurt v Union Berlin

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Frankfurt are averaging just 1.02 xGA at home, helping them cling on to a top four berth, but they'll need to have their wits about them against seventh-place Union. An away win would cut the gap between the sides to just three points, but Infogol expects the hosts to prevail and atone for a late defeat in last season's corresponding fixture.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.808/1

Dortmund to increase Köln's nerves

Köln v Borussia Dortmund

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

A run of one point from five games has left Köln just a point clear of the drop, but they do have a chance of giving themselves some breathing room by completing a double against Dortmund. That will be easier said than done, though, with Markus Gisdol's team holding one of the league's worst home records and averaging just 1.08 xGF per game at RheinEnergieStadion.

Back the 1-2 @ 8.4015/2

Wolfsburg to cement top-four spot

Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After averaging 1.49 xGF per game across their last five matches, Wolfsburg have a bit of room for manoeuvre in the race for a top four spot. Infogol anticipates another three points for Oliver Glasner's side as they travel to Weserstadion, where Werder have the worst home xGF record in the entire Bundesliga, and it would be a second straight win in this fixture after last season's 1-0 triumph.

Back the 0-2 @ 9.208/1

Gladbach's nightmare run to finally end

Schalke v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Gladbach are still winless since January, and their Champions League exit was confirmed in midweek, but there's no better opposition than Schalke against whom they can turn things back around. The hosts have the worst home record in the league, averaging a concerning 1.81 xGA per game at Veltins Arena, and Infogol's model sees this one going the way of the visitors.

Back the 0-2 @ 8.207/1

Hoffenheim to grind out a home win

Hoffenheim v Mainz

Sunday, 12:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

This game ended 5-1 to the visitors last season, representing Hoffenheim's biggest home defeat of 2019, but the teams' respective fortunes have changed since. The hosts have underwhelmed at Rhein-Neckar Arena, but Infogol still expects them to have enough against opponents still attempting to claw their way out of relegation trouble.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.808/1

Leverkusen to compound Hertha's misery

Hertha Berlin v Bayer Leverkusen

Sunday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Leverkusen have the best away defence in the Bundesliga, conceding just nine times in 12 games and putting up solid xGA numbers in the process. Opponents Hertha have been better than results suggest at the Olympiastadion, but Infogol's model expects the visitors to come away with all three points in a low-scoring sequel to November's goalless draw between the sides.

Back the 0-2 @ 11.5021/2

Freiburg to win mid-table battle

Freiburg v Augsburg

Sunday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Freiburg's charge towards the upper reaches of the table may have faltered, but they're still on course for a top-half finish and can make that more likely by beating an Augsburg side who have held them to a 1-1 draw in each of the last three meetings. Infogol's model anticipates a home win, with Augsburg's average of 0.85 xGF across their last six games pointing towards a low-scoring clash.

Back the 2-0 @ 9.809/1

***