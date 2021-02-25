Bundesliga Correct Score Predictor with Infogol: Tips for every fixture of GW23

Frankfurt to keep up winning run

Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt

Friday, 19:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After averaging just 0.79 xGF per game across their last five games, Werder won't be hugely confident of taking anything from their meeting with a Frankfurt side flying domestically and coming off a statement win over Bayern Munich. Add Hütter's visitors might have been stronger at home than on the road this season, but should consider themselves favourites against the team with the league's worst home xGF return.

Back the 1-2 @ 9.4017/2

Bayern to rebound after rare league loss

Bayern Munich v Köln

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Bayern put last weekend's defeat behind them by crushing Lazio in the Champions League, and Infogol expects them to pick up another win as they return to domestic action. Visitors Köln still have more points away than at home this term, but their xGA return is worse away from RheinEnergieStadion and a trip to a Bayern side still unbeaten at home is unlikely to change much in that regard.

Back the 3-1 @ 10.5019/2

Dortmund to win third game on the spin

Borussia Dortmund v Arminia Bielefeld

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

After a couple of big away wins, Borussia Dortmund are back at Signal Iduna Park and will be wary of the warning message visitors Arminia sent in their last away game. Uwe Neuhaus' side are averaging just 0.91 xGF on the road, though, and Infogol's model anticipates their trip to Dortmund to bring a fifth blank in 11 road games since their promotion to the top flight.

Back the 3-0 @ 8.6015/2

Stuttgart to cast Schalke even further adrift

Stuttgart v Schalke

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

With survival looking more and more unlikely by the week, Stuttgart will hope to at least pick up the 10 additional points they need to pass the lowest Bundesliga points tally of the century. A trip to Stuttgart will be one game in which they certainly have a chance, given the hosts' home return of less than one point per game, but Infogol anticipates another loss for Christian Gross' strugglers to keep them on single figures for the season.

Back the 2-0 @ 9.208/1

Hertha's misery to continue at Volkswagen-Arena

Wolfsburg v Hertha Berlin

Saturday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Wolfsburg are yet to taste defeat in 10 home games this season, and they're unlikely to be worried on paper by a Hertha side in freefall. Pál Dárdai's side have taken just one point from the last six games, averaging 1.58 xGA all season away from home and failing to win on the road since November. Infogol expects a home win, though the visitors haven't always been the type for heavy losses.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.007/1

Leipzig to assert themselves as they gear up tor title battle

RB Leipzig v Borussia Mönchengladbach

Saturday, 17:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Leipzig and Gladbach were separated by just one point last season, but the gap this term currently sits at 14. The hosts boast the best points and xGA records in the Bundesliga, and Saturday's meeting at Red Bull Arena can let them keep up the pressure on a Bayern Munich side whose lead at the top is now just two points after a mid-season blip.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.6017/2

Union to keep up enviable home form

Union Berlin v Hoffenheim

Sunday, 12:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

While Union have drawn more than they've won at home, their 0.93 xGA average at Stadion An der Altern Försterei makes their defence the league's second-stingiest in xG terms. Another home win - against a Hoffenheim side beaten in the reverse fixture in November - would allow Urs Fischer's side to climb within five points of last season's points tally with 11 games to play after this weekend.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.6017/2

Mainz to keep survival hopes alive

Mainz v Augsburg

Sunday, 14:30

Watch on Betfair Live Video

Mainz have been in the bottom two since early December, so the prospect of climbing as high as 15th with a win on Sunday won't be lost on them. Bo Svensson's side have taken more points from their last five games than the 17 before that, and Infogol makes them favourites against an Augsburg side averaging just 0.82 xGF on the road.

Back the 2-1 @ 9.4017/2

Leverkusen to pick up first win in four

Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg

Sunday, 17:00

Watch on Betfair Live Video

A fourth straight game without a win could leave Leverkusen eight points adrift of the Champions League spots, but Infogol's model expects Peter Bosz's men to stop the rot. They take on a Freiburg side against whom they scored four at Schwarzwald-Stadion in November, and an average of 1.89 xGF in their last three in the league will give them hope of outscoring Christian Streich's side once more.

Back the 2-1 @ 8.808/1

***



