Tuesday Football Tips: Moors the merrier on New Year's Eve

Solihull Moors vs Tamworth

Tuesday 31 December, 15:00 kick-off

Live on DAZN

The final game of 2024 in English professional football sees a West Midlands derby as Solihull Moors host Tamworth in the National League on New Year's Eve.

Moors sit in seventh in the final play-off spot after three wins in four, as they look to go one better following two failed play-off runs in the last three seasons - so Andy Whing's men will look to end the year on a high.

Tamworth are eight points behind down in 15th but have picked up four points from two games over Christmas and the part-timers have shown during their FA Cup run that they can match even sides in the leagues above on any given day.

It's not a dominant home record Solihull Moors have at Damson Park but they've lost just one of the last six at home in the league and have enjoyed two decent wins back-to-back.

Moors are 11/20 to beat Tamworth and that's fair enough as The Lambs aren't the best away side - yes they won last time out but before that they'd lost four in a row and failed to score in three of those.

Tamworth may also just start to be casting an eye to their epic FA Cup third-round draw they've been handed againsty mighty Tottenham coming up in January.

Solihull Moors have some great stats on this one, with their last 12 home games seeing three goals or more in them - half of those have seen four goals or more in fact, but we'll keep it relatively safe a 13/20 on over 2.5 goals here.

Nine of their last 10 has also seen both teams score but Tamworth have drawn a blank in three of their last four away games while seeing seven of their last eight go over 2.5 goals so we'll take that route with them.

Home games at Solihull Moors average just under 10 corners per match, and without going too brave we'll back that average to land again by taking the 3/101.30 on 9+ corners on New Year's Eve.

It's also around about the average for Tamworth away games too (9.5 per game) so the combination here in a game expected to be pretty open should result in this leg landing with relative ease.