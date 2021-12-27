Arsenal v Wolves: Sturdy defences keep Emirates chances at a premium

Wolves ensure low scoring game

The first half of Bruno Lage's debut season in charge of Wolves has seen him lockdown his sides defence but that seems to have come at the cost of consistent attacking output.

Lage's side sit 8th in the table but only bottom of the table Norwich have scored fewer times while title chasers Manchester City and Chelsea are the only sides with a sterner defence. In a season that has seen teams across the league struggle to field a settled line up it is consistency that has been Wolves biggest assset. Goalkeeper Jose Sa and defenders Max Kilman, Conor Coady and Romain Saiss have all started every game, forming a near impenetrable unit.

The last seven games featuring Tuesday's visitors have only had a total of four goals with three of those games ending 0-0 with the others all being decided by the single strike. A fourth scoreless draw is priced @ 8.515/2 while a 1-0 Arsenal win is 6.05/1.

In fact, a 1-0 loss has been the most common result of Lage's tenure with five games ending that way already this term.

Martinelli covering for Aubameyang issues

Unlike the rest of the Premier League, the biggest story around Arsenal at the moment isn't Covid it is the disciplinary issues surrounding their captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international has been absent from the Gunners' squad for the last three games after a falling out with manager Mikel Arteta. Fortunately for the Arsenal boss the man he has picked to replace his captain, Gabriel Martinelli, has been enjoying his best run of form in England.

Martinelli, 20, has always been highly rated but it is unlikely that his manager expected this level of production this early. The winger has registered either a goal or and assist in five of his last seven games and his all action brace against Leeds last week thrust him into the spotlight.

In a game that is likely to have few chances, the in form Brazilian could well be the man to break the deadlock and priced at 6.511/2 to score first, he's well worth a look.

Ramsdale providing superb last line

The summer signing of Aaron Ramsdale, who has suffered relegation in the last two seasons, was met with some derision but has arguably been Arsenal's best bit of business in a busy summer.

The young Englishman quickly replaced the incumbent Bernd Leno and has seemingly established himself as the top level keeper Arsenal fans have been hoping to find for years. Much like his opposite number, Ramsdale has benefitted from a settled unit lining up ahead of him.

The rotation of Nuno Tavares and Kieran Tierney, due to the latter's injury trouble, has been the only real change in defence that has seen Ben White, Gabriel and Takehiro Tomiyasu grow as a group throughout the season.

When that defence is breached Ramsdale has been on hand to produce some highlight-reel saves already this term and while he may not be at his busiest on Tuesday I expect the 23-year-old to have another decent outing.

With two strong defences and impressive goalkeepers on show, the Exact Total goals market, where zero or one is priced @ 3.02/1 is well worth a look.

