Jurgen Klopp has lost both previous FA Cup ties against Wolves

Reds have won 10 of last 11 third-round FA Cup ties

Half-time draw at 6/4 looks good with team changes

Gakpo 7/5 for debut Liverpool goal

Holders Liverpool looking for home comforts

Just when you thought Liverpool could be getting over their problems, their shock 3-1 defeat at Brentford saw them slip further back in the top four chase and make the defence of their FA Cup title seem just that bit more important.

With Virgil van Dijk adding to his injury problems though, Jurgen Klopp has choices to make in terms of team selection, with Joe Gomez likely to start at centre back and the likes of Curtis Jones, Fabio Carvalho and Stefan Bajcetic in line for starts.

New signing Cody Gakpo will also likely see some action and give the Reds a boost, but whatever side Klopp puts out they'll have to play with a lot more authority and solidity than their recent Premier League efforts.

Despite being FA Cup holders they have mixed omens here, as they've won 10 of their last 11 third round ties, but that one defeat was against Wolves, and in fact they've lost five of their seven ties against Saturday's opponents - including the last two under Klopp.

Wolves looking to improve under Lopetegui

Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui has won two of his four games in charge and in their 1-1 draw at Aston Villa they showed some signs of improvement.

It's an interesting trip for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes with Liverpool reportedly interested in bringing him to Anfield permanently, while Raul Jimenez may start and try to replicate scoring in their last FA Cup win over Liverpool.

Scoring goals has been an issue, as has playing against the traditional 'Big Six' sides as they've lost their five meetings so far 10-0 on aggregate - so even against a vulnerable Liverpool they'll need something more than they've shown so far.

As with Liverpool, history is mixed for Wolves as they've lost 11 of their last 13 gamaes against the Reds, but the other two games were both FA Cup wins in January.

Reds still big favourites at home

Even in poor form, Liverpool's home record is pretty fearsome and with just one defeat this season they're big 3/10 favourites to win the game with Wolves big 8/1 outsiders.

Despite Wolves' scoring drought against the big teams, it's 4/5 on both teams to score at Anfield - something that's happened in three of the last five.

And given Liverpool's troublesome knack of conceding the first goal, with a changed side pissibly adding to their defensive problems then Wolves could even score first at 13/5. The Reds have, after all, conceded inside 20 minutes in three of their last four.

I think somehow Liverpool will get the job done, even if Klopp has to look to the bench in the second half - but given there'll be changes for both sides, then the half-time draw at 6/4 is certainly worth looking at.

Gakpo to get a debut goal?

It could be a perfect introduction for Gakpo, coming off a fine World Cup display for the Netherlands he's fancied to do well here as he's just 8/13 to score or assist on his debut.

Fabio Carvalho is also 8/13 while Daniel Podence is definitely worth a look at 21/10 if he's in the side, as he's been in decent form and his direct running style could cause Liverpool problems at the back.

Gakpo is 7/5 for a debut goal and he's certainly shown he knows where the goal is, and his ability to shoot from distance could come into play if Wolves are ahead of level and sitting back deep.

.@MoSalah's Boxing Day strike at Aston Villa has been nominated for the Premier League's Goal of the Month for November and December. -- Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 5, 2023

Mohamed Salah is 10/11 and Darwin Nunez Evens in the anytime scorer market and one of them could well start the game given Liverpool's injuries up front.

As always with these games it's all about checking the team sheets but you'd fancy a Salah or Nunez to score if they're playing, especially if Wolves have made changes, as Liverpool find a way to make it into round four.