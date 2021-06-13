Sunday Football Tips: Back Stones' shots in 9/2 England Bet Builder

England v Croatia

Sunday 13 June, 14:00 BST kick-off

Live on BBC One

Only one place to go for our stats-based Euro 2020 Bet Builder offering on Sunday and that's to Wembley for England's opener against Croatia.

It should be a close encounter, opening games of these major events usually are, but there should still be plenty going on to get out teeth into even if there may not be an avalanche of goals.

One of the more difficult things to work out before heading into player-based stats in particular is the selections and formations, especially with Gareth Southgate having to decide on number of issues.

Will he play a back three? Will he start Jack Grealish? All these things need to be considered if you're having a dabble in the multi-selection Bet Builder markets, which can offer decent value for a few component parts that should be well achievable.

You can read the full match preview for England v Croatia right here.

Let's kick off with a slightly left-field option with one player who is a certain starter and that's John Stones, who will anchor the defence, but for this wager we're focusing on his attacking instincts.

He's been a threat for Man City this season, with five goals, 20 shots and six on target, and England will look to make the most of him at set pieces against Croatia.

Stones had six shots (including one against Croatia) and three on target at the World Cup, and two shots in his last three games for the Three Lions.

7.06/1 for a shot on target might be a bit too much like wishful thinking, but I'm taking 2.47/5 on him just having an effort on goal in this one.

Mason Mount is not only a certain starter for me, but a player who could really prosper here, using his pace and mobility to run in behind a Croatian midfield that isn't the most sprightly and he's our second leg of the Bet Builder where he can continue his run of shooting form.

The Chelsea man has 11 shots in his last five internationals with three hitting the target, and in his nine competitive starts for England he's registered a shot on target in six of them.

1.84/5 says he hits the target again against Croatia.

Finally, we're looking into the under/over goals market, and it's hard to see there being too many to light up Wembley on what's meant to be a hot and energy-sapping Sunday.

The only niggling doubt about going under the magic 2.5 goals mark is that only one of the last six head-to-head meetings have gone that low, and a 2-1 scoreline either way wouldn't be a huge shock would it?

Luckily we don't have to go searching too much for high value odds so taking under 3.5 should cover us enough and just adds that cherry on the top of our England Bet Builder which looks healthy at around 5.59/2.