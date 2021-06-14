Monday Football Tips: Tight affair in store at Hampden

Scotland v Czech Republic

Monday 14 June, 14:00

Live on BBC One

Scotland enter the Euro 2020 fray on Monday afternoon at Hampden Park where two stat-based plays form a strong-looking Bet Builder.

First of all, a tight game looks to be in store.

With England still to play in Group D, neither can really afford to lose this match and that may well be reflected in a cagey affair on the pitch.

That's certainly how Scotland have gone about their business of late.

Eight of their 11 competitive internationals this season have seen under 2.5 goals and two of the three that haven't were against Faroe Islands and Kazakhstan.

As for the Czech Republic, five of their last six competitive games have gone under the 2.5 line.

Both of the sides' 'under' figures include a Nations League match at Hampden earlier this season which the Scots edged 1-0.

While chances may be limited, it also looks worth backing Jakub Jankto for a shot on target.

He's a danger coming forward from his role on the left of midfield - or to put it another way down the Scotland right which is their weaker side defensively.

Jankto has had a shot on target in nine of his last 12 competitive starts for his country. Included among the games in which he's managed to hit the target, are meetings with their fellow Euro 2020 qualifiers Belgium, Slovakia and Wales - it's not a stat skewed by minnows.

The Sampdoria man helps boost the overall price to just under 3.211/5.

Given the numbers involved, that looks more than fair.

