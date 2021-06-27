Glenn Hoddle: England will be better against Germany and I'm confident

I'm feeling quite optimistic. I don't think it's as good as the German teams that we've seen of yesteryear, although there's been spells where they've turned it on and they came back well against Hungary.

They've definitely got a little weakness in them - they haven't quite got that arrogance, that flow, that belief yet, but they did come back like typical Germans. One minute they're fourth and going out and the next minute we're playing them at Wembley in the last 16. That epitomises them.

But I'm adamant that there's more to come from England. We're going to grow in the tournament and looking at the draw, this is like a semi-final. We've got to fancy ourselves against other teams, even if it is the Dutch to come later.

You can score against Germany, but you've got to defend against them. That hasn't changed since the early 70s. This is really encouraging and quite exciting. I think we'll be better against a better team. When a team tries to attack us and open us up more, it'll test us defensively but I fancy us.

We've got an easier route in, so bring it on and let's go for it.

There's 45,000 in the stadium, which will make it an even better atmosphere. We need big games from big players.

Southgate's system could include pace

This is the little bit of a conundrum that Gareth might have, because if you want to play on the counter against Germany, you would probably have to think about playing Rashford and Sancho. People with pace rather than guile and creation. I don't think he'll specifically play that way.

Saka's done brilliantly but he might want to put Foden back in with Grealish. But he might look at Saka's pace on the break as well. This is the tactical conundrum Gareth's got. Whatever lineup he puts out, we'll know whether he's looking to counter or take them on toe to toe. I think he might keep the same players in there, with Mount probably not starting. I hope he goes with Grealish again because I think he'll cause Germany problems.

Approach has to be to play the team not the shirt

It's simple: play the team, not the shirt, not the badge. If you have the mentality then it means we're equal to these, if not better. Let's go out and prove it. We're at home, let's take that advantage and be on the front foot. By no means is it anywhere near the top German teams we've had to play over the years, so go and put them under pressure.

They're going to be feeling the pressure as much as us. They seem to have something over us since 1970, but it's now time to say 'we're in a better shape than them, let's go and attack them'. If Hungary can go and score two goals and nearly knock them out, we should be confident.

We're going to have to play well, of course, but I'm very optimistic and very happy about it.

England's defence bodes well and gives you confidence

Against Scotland there were too many chances, which the Scots didn't take. You can hide behind the clean sheet. You might not score but you can create 10 chances and not finish them. It's the same as clean sheets, sometimes you've got to look at the story behind it. Scotland, if they had their shooting boots on, might have scored a couple. Jordan Pickford played really well.

It's time to be buoyant but you're going to be tested more against Germany. Looking at it from inside the camp, I think it's a wonderful thing. Mings has come in and done really well. It was a big call to play Harry Maguire, who was fantastic on the night. That must give Gareth such a good feeling.

I think he'll play Maguire again, he was that good. John Stones is the other one: can he play his fourth game consistently. Mings did brilliantly and that gives you confidence. He looked really comfortable and did the job against the opposition. But now it's time to have more experience against Germany.

Kane can come alive if getting the service

I do believe, in this sort of game, Harry Kane is going to come alive, and he's going to have to come alive. They have to get more crosses in, that was the only thing against Scotland and in the other games: when we did get to the byline with Grealish we score. He gets a cross in and little Sterling scores.

I've looked at Harry's performances and they're trying to do what he does with Tottenham. But with Tottenham you've got Son or Moura or Bale making runs in behind. Similar to how Liverpool play with Firmino dropping off and Salah and Mane going in behind. If you've got the likes of Foden or Mount or Grealish, they're not suited to going in behind Harry.

He's got to play like a number nine on Tuesday. He's got to play in the box, be the link man, be the target man, make sure he keeps the moves flowing, the pattern of play flowing, but get in the box. And of course he's got to get some service. I think there'll be a little bit more space for Harry. If he gets up against Hummels, he isn't the paciest.

Germany play quite a high line and Neuer gets away with a few things. There's a bit of space in behind and I think Harry's better off, for this game, off the shoulder and being the last man. I think he'll start coming up trumps. He has looked leggy and he won't be happy with how he's been playing, but this is a typical game where he's ready to rock and roll.

Draw offers great hope of going all the way

It's not easy, if you're playing Sweden or Ukraine, and the Netherlands is on that side of the draw as well. What we're all looking at is the other side of the draw. Wow. It's France, it's Italy, it's Belgium, it's Spain. Ironically, we'd have ended up with Spain if we'd finished second. That's why you can't plan your route in these tournaments. By hook or by crook, we beat Germany and we've got a fabulous opportunity.

We've got to still go out and do the business.

Sometimes we find it tougher against the team we should dominate and go and beat. It's all to play for and it's going to be a wonderful feeling for the country, for the players, if we beat Germany. Then we'll have to come back down again, but let's hope we've got that lovely problem of the quarter final. It's such a big game and this could be a key moment for going all the way.

A good time to play Germany

I think it would be a failure if we don't beat Germany. The way this German side have qualified, the way they've just sneaked through, they're changing the guard with a new manager coming and it's a good time to play them.

We're playing at Wembley. We can't ask for much more. We're slightly favourites going into this game - we haven't conceded a goal and they conceded two against Hungary. Yes, they came back and they've got that German spirit. We've got to be shading it as favourites at this moment in time.

Germany rivalry has always been there

It's something that's been there since I was a kid, crying in '66 when they equalised to make it 2-2. In the end, that turned out to be the one and only that went in our favour. Crying as a kid in '70 when they came back from 2-0. Sir Alf Ramsey changed Martin Peters and Bobby Charlton and the whole game changed. It shows you how strong mentally the Germans are.

There's modern day ones: the Euros in '96. There seems to be this old rivalry that's there, and it would be lovely to put one over them in a tournament. I've got a good feeling about Tuesday. As a player, I didn't play against them in a tournament. It's always a tough game. This won't be easy, there's no doubt about that.

Life goes around in full cycles sometimes and it would be lovely, for Gareth particularly, to be able to lay the ghost of Euro 96 to rest. That would be a great feeling for him. He won't be looking at that, he'll be looking at the overall team, as any manager would do.

Deep inside, if he was really honest, it would be a wonderful feeling for him personally. Let's hope that happens.

England's game changers can swing it their way

I don't know what the scoreline will be but I'm going for an England win in extra-time.

I think we'll beat them over that period of time and the subs are going to play a massive part. I'm not too worried if I see Grealish not starting. I've got a feeling he'll have a big impact later in the game. If he's starting someone else he will be left out to come on, Mount maybe.

I said at the beginning of the tournament, I think we've got really good game changers, like the French have got. We're ahead of Germany on the bench. They've still got a good squad, they're not a poor side.

Fitness comes into it, the five subs come into it. We might see someone like Sancho or Rashford coming on from the bench, with their pace. If we want stability and a bit of experience, Henderson's had a bit of football, so he could come on and hold the fort with Rice. There's lots of positive options.

If Gareth suddenly changes to a back three for the last 20 minutes, Mings is an option. There's some nice options from the bench deep into the game.

Penalty hoodoo over and these young players have less fear

This young group of players broke the back of that against Colombia. This is where the mental side comes in. You miss penalties because of the mental strain on the players. You should score a penalty. Some of these are young players and the fear doesn't hit them so much. Yes, of course, it's a pressurised situation, but we've got to look at it from the other side of the fence.

Germany have got some young players. Muller's there, of course, but would he still be on the pitch, would Hummels still be on the pitch into extra-time and penalties? They've had three hard games already. It's all ifs and buts when it comes to penalties.

You can't replicate it in training and you don't know who's going to be on the pitch: someone could be sent off or injured.

It's all about keeping your nerve. The Germans embrace it, they enjoy it, whereas we haven't, we've been in trepidation over the years and the nation's been hiding behind the sofa. And I've experienced that as a manager, it was tough one to take. It's about these young guns going there and embracing it, looking forward to it. If you approach it like that you become fearless.

Penalty losses hopefully behind us

It builds up. The '96 shootout possibly had an impact on the '98 shootout, but it was different players. It was completely different apart from maybe Shearer out of the five penalty takers. You've got to be strong. You might not have had a very good game but if you're a penalty taker, suddenly that doesn't matter.

Does it affect your head as you walk to the penalty spot? But let's not talk too much about it. The 90 minute win would be better than extra-time, but I've got a feeling it'll go to the wire.

I've got a Euros song out and there's lyrics in the song that actually talks about how this time will be different with penalties. The nation are expecting us to lose penalty shootouts, but we broke that against Colombia. I don't care who it's against, we won a penalty shootout. Now we're a bit more positive and there's more belief.

Sancho could still be a hero but I expect Foden to start

He's a victim of a strong squad and the way that England are looking to play at the moment. If he's going to come in on the right side he's got to outdo Foden, and Foden's got immense experience for a youngster playing against top teams in the Champions League. I hope he plays against Germany.

Saka did really well (against Czech Republic), so he's ahead of Sancho. I don't think it's a snub at all. Gareth's seeing things slightly differently than hitting teams on the break. I haven't seen enough of Sancho yet to say whether I think he's worth £100m or not. This is what intrigues me about tournaments: Sancho might have to come on and take a penalty and he might become a hero. Then he might gain confidence and start the next game.

This can happen in a tournament - look at Geoff Hurst, he didn't think he was going to start any games. And Jimmy Greaves, he was hoping to maybe get in for Roger Hunt, then suddenly he wins us the World Cup.

Sancho's Bundesliga experience could help a little bit. But Foden's played at the top level against different teams and different systems. I don't know if Gareth would put Sancho in because of that reason. Germany might know his game inside out as well. I think Foden will start.

Next level beckons for Man City with Kane and Grealish

I heard that Manchester City were going to go for Grealish and Kane a few weeks ago. Pep Guardiola is looking at two English players and I think that's the level English players are at the moment. City haven't won what they want to win, which is win the Champions League, but that's why they're doing what they need to do.

Rather than buying four or five players, Pep thinks they're not far off it. They need a finisher, and Grealish in the next few years is going to be getting better and better. It's the right time to buy him. If it happens, it'll probably work out at £15m a year at that fee. They've got the money to do it and I'm not surprised. They will take City to the next level if they get them.

City have played without a number nine but they need one who can finish. Pep's looking at Grealish's potential, what he can become over the next few years. And there'll be a few leaving City, so I can understand completely why he's going for those two players.

I think the England squad knew it as well. Things will have been going on behind the scenes for quite some time. Jack signed a five-year contract to make sure Villa would get a significant fee. These two lads will be focused on the excitement of trying to win the Euros. Once they get onto the pitch everything else disappears, so they'll be 100% focused.

***

Glenn looks back on some of England's unfairest moments

Hand of God

The list's of unfair England moments is as long as my arm. The Hand of God was the most horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach, because I actually saw it. Some players didn't see it. Terry Fenwick, myself and obviously Peter Shilton, we started to chase the referee and Shilton gave up halfway because he was a keeper and probably couldn't keep up.

We were saying 'handball, handball', and I was holding my hand. The referee turned away and I saw the linesman run to the halfway line. In the pit of my stomach I knew he wasn't going to change. We didn't have VAR then. It was a horrendous feeling, the feeling in a split second of injustice. I was pleading with the referee to give a free kick, but it wasn't going to happen. The other part of my mind was telling me that. It was a horrible emotion to have.

This is where we've been unlucky over the years. It was then that they changed to have the top referees from quarter-finals on. I think the referee was Egyptian and the linesman was Costa Rican, so that hurt us. I blame the officiating, Diego (Maradona) knew what he was doing and he'd done it before in club football. It's up to the officials to see that.

Two of them missed it and it happened to be England again. I couldn't believe it - it was something that should never ever happen at that standard of football, a quarter-final of a World Cup. It's history now.

We nearly got back into the game anyway. Gary Lineker, at 2-1, he still doesn't know to this day how the defender got a slight touch on it at the back post. He's nearly on the line when he heads the ball. If it goes to extra-time we would have beaten them I think.

It was tough playing at altitude. The only thing that would have stopped us was playing another two games, we probably would have got Belgium in the semi-finals. For any European side to win it in those conditions in Mexico was going to be almost impossible. We would have had a great chance to win the semi-final because we would have played a European side, and maybe Germany in the final.

We played well against Poland and Paraguay so we were on the up. The game against Argentina wasn't a great game, they didn't play well and we didn't play well. It was always going to go on small margins. No team really dominated for long periods and there was an edge. The first goal was always going to be key and it was the Hand of God goal.

Lampard ghost goal

It had a massive impact on the game. We go down the tunnel a different team. Germany were outplaying us and they were better than us, but goals change the mentality of a team. Goalline technology came in because of that example. It always seems like England are the example and get the punishment. Even in my era, in '98, Sol Campbell's disallowed goal, things like that.

Then suddenly Golden Goal was thrown out of tournaments. There's a lot of things that have gone against us. Frank's was way over the line, you could see it, and it would have changed the emphasis of the game without a shadow of a doubt. Germany were far better but it would have made it 2-1 and a lot closer.

Beckham sending off '98

When I saw it, I thought maximum a yellow card. It was a silly thing to do but I never dreamt in a million years that he'd get a red out. It was flippant and I was thinking yellow card, but never a red.

It was a poor, poor decision which hurt us.

The players that stayed on with 10 men put in a titanic performance, to play such a long time with 10 men. It was nothing more than a yellow card.

Argentina knocked us out again. We had a goal chalked off and thought we'd scored. Michael Owen's goal where he announced himself to the world - it was a fantastic game of football and could have gone either way. We're due a few positive things to happen for us.

For me that is why VAR was brought in. I was all positive about it because of the Maradona example, the Thierry Henry against Ireland. That sort of thing is what we want it for. To be quite honest, it's gone down avenues I never dreamt it was going to go down. We've made a pig's ear of it.

UEFA are doing it more sensibly than we are in the Premier League. VAR wasn't brought in for miniscule fractions or little touches on the leg. Some of the rules now are getting ridiculous. VAR gets a lot of blame for some of the poor rules.

We really are making the game robotic and we've got to do something about it. It's going to kill the game because people won't want to go to the stadium. They love football, but you're going to watch on tele and know more about what's going on. And you can't celebrate a goal, fans and players. That's why people go to football, we want to see goals and celebrate.

