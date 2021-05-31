Euro 2020 Top Goalscorer Guide: Profiles of every Golden Boot contender

Select Player Harry Kane Romelu Lukaku Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe Karim Benzema Memphis Depay Raheem Sterling Serge Gnabry Ciro Immobile Antoine Griezmann Alvaro Morata Timo Werner Olivier Giroud Robert Lewandowski Marcus Rashford Diogo Jota Lorenzo Insigne Kai Havertz Thomas Muller Andrea Belotti Eden Hazard Leroy Sane Ferran Torres Gerard Moreno Gareth Bale Andre Silva Donyell Malen Burak Yilmaz Artem Dzyuba Bruno Fernandes







Harry Kane (England) Caps 53 Goals 34 | 6.0 5/1 to back on the Sportsbook Kane was the top scorer at the 2018 World Cup and has just won the Premier League's Golden Boot award with 23 goals in 35 appearances for Spurs. The 27-year old also won the Premier League's Playmaker of the Season award with 14 assists and one wonders whether the more withdrawn areas that Kane likes to stray into these days, could make it difficult for him to once more lead the scoring at an international tournament. Another question is how far England are likely to go, having reached the semi-finals in 2018.

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) Caps 91 Goals 59 | 7.5 13/2 Belgium's all-time record scorer has had another great season at Inter. Lukaku found the net 30 times in 44 games, helping Inter to win their first Serie A title since 2010. He's also been prolific at international level, scoring 37 goals in 35 games over the last five years. With Belgium having been drawn in a group alongside Denmark, Finland and Russia, Lukaku could easily notch a large number of goals before the knockout stages have even started.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Caps 173 Goals 103 | 10.00 Ronaldo may be 36, but his numbers remain impressive. He scored 36 goals in 44 games for Juventus this season, with 29 coming in the league, which left him as the third highest goalscorer in Europe. Ronaldo has only scored one in three games for Portugal this year, but since the start of 2019, has 17 goals in as many games. Portugal have a better team now than when they won Euro 2016, yet they are in a tough group which contains France and Germany.

Kylian Mbappe (France) Caps 42 Goals 16 | 10.00 Mbappe has just enjoyed his best ever season in terms of goals, scoring 42 in 47 games. In case you might be thinking that this record has been somewhat padded with goals in the French league, it's worth noting that eight of Mbappe's goals came in ten Champions League matches. A concern if backing Mbappe, is his lack of goals for France, scoring only six times in 14 games since 2019. There is also the matter of their tough group, with games to come against Portugal and Germany.

Karim Benzema (France) Caps 81 Goals 27 | 12.00 Benzema is the very definition of a surprise contender. Picked for the France squad for the first time since 2015, having been excluded due to his involvement in the attempted blackmail of then teammate Mathieu Valbuena, Benzema is a striker capable of improving the team that won the World Cup in 2018. Now 33, he's just scored 30 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid. Benzema can't be ruled out as a contender, but again, France are in a tough group and the goals look set to be shared around their star-studded attack.

Memphis Depay (Netherlands) Caps 62 Goals 23 | 17.00 It could be a big summer for Depay, who is linked with a transfer to Barcelona, after another successful season for Lyon. Depay scored 20 Ligue 1 goals in 37 games for Lyon, which were the best numbers recorded by the forward since moving to the club in 2016-17. A question mark over Depay is where he will be played by the Netherlands, with the 27-year old having been used as a central striker and a wide forward. Another, is how good Holland will be under Frank de Boer, but they have been drawn alongside favourable opposition in Group C.

Raheem Sterling (England) Caps 61 Goals 14 | 17.00 Sterling's price might seem short considering his record for England, but ten of his goals have come in 14 games since 2019. There is equally contrasting evidence when you consider his club form. Sterling had a poor season by his own standards, scoring 14 goals in 47 games for Manchester City, yet he hit 31 goals the season before. Gareth Southgate is likely to start with Sterling based on his past achievements, but with so many options in England's attack, he will have to deliver to stay in the team.

Serge Gnabry (Germany) Caps 20 Goals 15 | 17.00 Gnabry's goals-per-game record for Germany stands comparison with any forward in Europe. His record for Bayern Munich last season was not quite so impressive, with eleven goals in 38 games, having scored 23 in 46 appearances when the club won the Champions League in 2019-20. Perhaps the biggest argument against Gnabry, is Germany's draw, with the World Cup holders France and European Champions Portugal, waiting in Group F.

Ciro Immobile (Italy) Caps 45 Goals 12 | 21.00 Immobile's record for Italy does not compare with his brilliant form for Lazio, for whom he has scored 150 goals in 219 games across the last five years. Yet there is historical precedent, for perviously underperforming Italian strikers, bursting into life at a tournament. Italy have not lost since September 2018 and have been handed a favourable draw, alongside Turkey, Wales and Switzerland in Group A.

Antoine Griezmann (France) Caps 89 Goals 35 | 21.00 Griezmann scored four goals to help France win the World Cup in 2018. Since then he's moved to Barcelona in 2019, with his two seasons at the club often proving frustrating, as various managers have struggled to fit him into the team. There have often been similar issues for Griezmann at international level, but the option of playing Benzema as a striker, should allow for 30-year old to operate in his favoured deeper role.

Alvaro Morata (Spain) Caps 39 Goals 19 | 21.00 Morata looks set to lead the line for Spain at these European Championships. Spain's group, which contains Sweden, Poland and Slovakia, certainly suggests that they should come out on top and notch up a few goals. Morata has scored 20 goals in 44 games for Juventus this season. He has never truly convinced as a top class finisher, but he could well add to his international tally in the early games.

Timo Werner (Germany) Caps 38 Goals 15 | 21.00 Werner's odds would have certainly been shorter last summer, before his move to Chelsea, than after. Having scored 34 goals in 2019-20 for RB Leipzig, Werner was signed by Chelsea. Since moving to London, Werner has only scored twelve goals in 51 games and has failed to add to his international tally in three appearances during 2021. When Werner's form is aligned with the difficulty of Germany's group, he seems an unlikely top scorer.

Olivier Giroud (France) Caps 107 Goals 44 | 26.00 Giroud is another player whose odds would have been shorter a year ago. His place for France is now under threat from Benzema, despite having been an important figure for the national side in recent years. Since 2019, Giroud has scored eleven goals in 20 games for France and has been taking their penalties. Now Giroud seems likely to start on the bench, after a season in which he has become a fringe player for Chelsea, scoring eleven times in 31 games.

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) Caps 118 Goals 66 | 26.00 Europe's deadliest goalscorer is an outsider in this market, due to the relative weakness of the Polish international side. Drawn alongside Spain, Sweden and Slovakia in Group E, there is no reason why Poland shouldn't progress to the knockout stages, but it seems unlikely that they will go deep into the competition. Lewandowski has scored 48 goals in 40 games this season for Bayern.

Marcus Rashford (England) Caps 40 Goals 11 | 26.00 Rashford has had another good season for Manchester United, scoring 21 goals in 56 games, but has ended the campaign arguably outside of his club's best XI. That's due to competition from Paul Pogba for his favoured role on the left and the bad news for Rashford is that he faces a similar challenge to get into Southgate's side. Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have emerged as contenders for that position and like Sterling, Rashford will need to deliver to get into the team.

Diogo Jota (Portugal) Caps 12 Goals 6 | 26.00 Jota is an interesting contender to finish as top scorer. He's had a good first season for Liverpool, scoring 13 goals in 30 games and his numbers would have been even better had he not succumbed to injury at a time when he was in top form. Jota seems likely to be a starter for Portugal if fit and has scored three goals in his two games for the national team, so far in 2021.

Lorenzo Insigne (Italy) Caps 40 Goals 7 | 34.00 Insigne has just enjoyed his best campaign in Serie A, scoring 19 league goals in 35 games for Napoli. The pint-sized forward looks set to leave Napoli this summer and could put himself in the shop window this summer. A worry if backing the free-kick specialist would be his lack of goals at international level. Insigne hasn't scored for Italy since 2019.

Kai Havertz (Germany) Caps 13 Goals 3 | 34.00 After scoring 20 goals for Bayer Leverkusen in 2018-19 and then 18 in 2019-20, Havertz initially struggled to find form at Chelsea. He eventually scored nine times in 43 appearances for his new club, with the lastprovoing to be rather important, as he notched the winner in the Champions League final. He has been employed within Germany's forward line, rather than in a deeper role, in recent games.

Thomas Muller (Germany) Caps 100 Goals 38 | 34.00 Muller has not played for Germany since 2018, after Joachim Loew decided to discard a number of senior players following the last World Cup. With Loew leaving Germany after Euro 2020, he's clearly realised that there's not much point in planning for the future, as he's now recalled Muller, who scored 15 goals in 46 games for Bayern last season.

Andrea Belotti (Italy) Caps 32 Goals 11 | 41.00 The Torino striker scored 13 goals in 33 Serie A games this season. He's likely to start on the bench for Italy, with Roberto Mancini having preferred using Immobile as his central striker. Belotti was given a start in the World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria in March and found the net in a 2-0 win.

Eden Hazard (Belgium) Caps 106 Goals 32 | 41.00 Hazard would really have to roll back the years to become a top goalscorer contender. Since joining Real Madrid in 2019, Hazard has only scored five goals in 43 games, across two injury plagued seasons. He's not played for Belgium at all since 2019 and this looks like a classic case of a player's stellar reputation, influencing his price, rather than his current performances.

Leroy Sane (Germany) Caps 28 Goals 6 | 41.00 Sane returned to Germany with Bayern Munich last summer, having missed the vast majority of the 2019-20 season at Manchester City through injury. The winger scored ten goals in 44 appearances for Bayern last season, but has failed to score for Germany in their three games in 2021.

Ferran Torres (Spain) Caps 10 Goals 6 | 41.00 Torres has not been a regular since joining Manchester City last summer, but has nevertheless impressed when he has appeared, scoring 13 goals in 35 games. His goalscoring form for Spain has also been good, scoring a hat-trick against Germany last year and hitting two goals in three appearances in 2021. The 21-year old could be the value pick from Spain.

Gerard Moreno (Spain) Caps 10 Goals 5 | 51.00 If Morata doesn't deliver for Spain, then Gerard could step into his place. He has just scored 30 goals in 46 games for Villarreal, including one in the Europa League final against Manchester United. The striker scored for Spain in his only appearance for them in 2021.

Gareth Bale (Wales) Caps 90 Goals 33 | 51.00 Bale's loan spell at Spurs was not an unmitigated success due to a lack of appearances, but when he did play he proved he was still a goal threat, capable of moments of magic. Bale scored 16 goals in 34 appearances and will be the main man for Wales in Group A.

Andre Silva (Portugal) Caps 38 Goals 16 | 51.00 Silva's permanent move to Eintracht Frankfurt has reignited the 25-year old's career, with the striker having scored 29 goals in 34 games for the German club. His record for Portugal is good, but he may struggle to shift a certain Cristiano Ronaldo from the starting lineup.

Donyell Malen (Netherlands) Caps 8 Goals 2 | 51.00 Able to play wide or as a central striker, Malen could force his way into the Dutch starting lineup. The pacy forward has scored 27 goals in 45 games for PSV this season and was on target in the 7-0 win over Gibraltar in March.

Burak Yilmaz (Turkey) Caps 66 Goals 28 | 51.00 Yilmaz has helped Lille towards the French title this season with 18 goals in 33 games. The

Artem Dzyuba (Russia) Caps 50 Goals 29 | 67.00 The big striker scored three goals at the 2018 World Cup and is available at a surprisingly big price, considering that he's maintained his form since then. Dzyuba scored 22 goals in 34 games for Zenit last season and has 14 goals in 17 appearances for Russia since 2019. Exchange

