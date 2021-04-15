Dimitar Berbatov: I understand why Harry Kane would consider leaving Spurs

Spurs' match against Man United summed up their season. They have thrown away more points from winning positions than any other team in the Premier League this season. Manchester United, on the other hand, keep coming back to win when they go behind.

United need to try and take the lead in games despite them showing character and motivation to overturn the result because eventually they will find they can't get back into a game. At the moment, it is like they have to go behind before they start performing.

Spurs do not know how to defend a lead, something is happening in the ranks of the team on the pitch that is a bad habit, and they know it. When they take the lead, they start to worry and think here we go again. If they don't deal with this mental block soon they will have big problems.

Is a top four finish out of the question for Spurs? Possibly. It is still unpredictable, but the main focus for them now is to win the League Cup final in a couple of weeks.

Kane's transfer ultimatum is no surprise

According to reports, Harry Kane will look to leave Spurs if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season and to me this isn't a surprise. I'm sure the majority of people connected with football will not be surprised. We have talked a lot about this. I don't know if it will happen, but Harry Kane is clearly thinking about his future.

Something is always going on behind closed doors, when there's speculation about a move, but I can see why Kane would want to move if they don't make the Champions League and if they don't win the League Cup. I would not be surprised as of course he wants to play Champions League football. It depends on how Spurs finish the season.

Kane is 27, he is at the prime age in his career, the next three years into his 30s he can hopefully keep playing, but time waits for no-one. He is in prime right now. I was Harry Kane at Tottenham once. I was in this position with the same decision and at the same club. There will be big thoughts going through his head.

If he moves, he will be disappointing lots of Spurs fans. Some will turn against him, it is how it is in football. On the other hand, some will understand his decision. Kane is captain of England and a huge player for Spurs. But it would be sad if he looks back in his career and has not been a Premier League champion at some point as he is one of the best strikers in the world.

It's a tough decision as he is in a great environment, with a great stadium, training ground and more. That is important as when you play and train, you want to be in an environment that you love. The only thing missing for him is trophies. He has a huge decision to make, but everyone follows their own path. Some will be disappointed and others will be happy. I will be curious to see what he decides.

I know how Kane feels

For me, my situation was similar, but also slightly different. I was from a different country and I wanted to go to the biggest club to win trophies and that was Manchester United. When I heard there was a chance to go there, I did not hesitate. I was leaving an environment at Spurs when I was scoring a lot of goals, was the number one player.

People understood my decision in the end and I took the decision based on what I wanted my personal achievements to be. Depending on what your goals are in football, you might love a club and just want to play football and enjoy the game. Other players want trophies. Everyone is different, but it will depend on his personal motivations.

I cannot imagine the price tag the club will put on Kane, but it will be massive. The club needs to make money out of you for all the development and investment they've put into you. The price will be a big one, can someone afford it? Probably one or two clubs.

I don't think all this attention will be helping. Questions about your future all over the news is not good. Fans take it personally and think that you are leaving, they feel that you've betrayed the club. Social media can heighten this and fans can tell you what they think on here. It can then influence your thoughts and how you play on the pitch.

Kane should stay in the Premier League

If he is to leave Spurs I have no preferences to where he goes, as long as it is somewhere that sees him continue to play the same football. But when you change your environment when you have been number one, people expect you to then produce straight away. When you don't score straight away, people will get on top of you, that is how football is these days.

If he moves, is it because he is looking for trophies. People are connecting him with United but they haven't won the Premier League for eight years. He needs to go somewhere that will see him win trophies regularly. What happens if he goes to a team and doesn't win anything again? Then he will think, why did I change my environment if I'm not winning anything again?

I think he will stay in England, so where does he go? Man City have a striking option with Jesus. At United, Kane could fit in because they don't have a typical centre-forward who is his age. Edinson Cavani is in the latter stages of his career. Liverpool have lots of talent up front and Arsenal is simply a no.

He's been linked with Chelsea, but will that be suitable for Spurs, selling to another London rival. There are lots of question marks, so he needs to read the game carefully and make the right decision. The easiest decision is to stay at Spurs, he is a club legend and can break every record he wants there. I don't see Kane moving abroad, he is an England legend and everyone respects him and I think he will stay in this country.

If Kane called me I would tell him he has to make the right choice, decide on his personal ambitions and motivations. If he leaves, he will let some people down. It is his decision and it is going to be a difficult one.

Title is not impossible for United

Imagine if Manchester United could upset the odds and win the Premier League title. It would be a fairytale and United fans would rub it in. I will be crossing my fingers that it happens.

But Man City are playing brilliant football. They are fighting for a Premier League, Champions League and the domestic cups. United are lurking in the shadows and Ole's methods of bearing fruit. United have had a good season, but I think people are still waiting for them to be real title contenders. When the gap is one or two points for example, then that is a proper title race. United remain between eight and 10 points behind. They need to do more.

According to reports Solskjaer is set to sign a new contract and he deserves it. Players trust him and play for him. He has his doubters and always will. He deserves a new contract, but they still haven't won a trophy, so that is the big downside having been in charge for about two years. If they can win the Europa League that would be an important achievement.