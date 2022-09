Goals at both ends in Serie A clash

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Empoli v Roma @ 5/6 - KO 19:45 BST

Empoli are unbeaten in four Serie A games, but they are still to win this season. They started with a 1-0 away defeat, and since then it's been four draws - with the latest three of which seeing this selection land.

Roma have hit a bad patch in the last week, as they lost their unbeaten status in a 4-0 hammering at Udinese, and then they lost at Ludogorets in the Europa League.

This will be a tough game for Jose Mourinho's men, but I do expect a reaction from them following a couple of poor performances. A clean sheet is unlikely though.

No clean sheets in Almeria

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Almeria v Osasuna @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 BST

Another fixture in which both teams will hopefully score tonight comes from La Liga, as Almeria play host to Osasuna.

The hosts have done okay since their return to the top flight, as they have taken four points from a possible 12 - and they have already faced Real Madrid and Sevilla.

They actually scored against both of those named opponents, and it's actually only Real Valladolid that have managed to keep a clean sheet against them.

Osasuna have made a fast start to their campaign, with three wins from their four matches. They have had the benefit of only playing once on the road so far though, and in that game they were beaten.

This should be quite a competitive affair, and there is every chance that both teams will find the net.

Vizela to take the points on their own patch

Bet 3: Back Vizela @ 11/10 - KO 20:15 BST

Vizela are 13th of 18 in the Portuguese Primeira Division after five outings, with opponents, Estoril, two places and two points better off.

That being said, I do like the look of a home win tonight, especially given how dreadful the visitors have been on their travels.

Estoril actually won their most recent away fixture, but prior to that they hadn't recorded a road victory in the league since December 2021. During the winless period, they 10 times and lost eight of them.