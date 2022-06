Goals at the Tallaght Stadium

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians @ 20/23 - KO 19:45 BST

Shamrock Rovers lead the way in the Irish Premier Division, but their form has been a bit patchy of late. Two of their four defeats this season have come from their last three outings, and while both were away from home, I wouldn't be backing them at a short price this evening.

The visitors are in sixth, having won six of their 19 matches this term - they have only been beaten five times. They recorded a 1-0 victory over Shelbourne when they were last in action, and in nine away games this season, they have only failed to find the net in two of them - keeping just one clean sheet of their own.

Drogs and Reds to give us goals

Bet 2: Back BTTS in Drogheda v Sligo Rovers @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST

The hosts are eighth of 10 in the Irish top flight, but they do have a 10 point gap to the team in ninth. They are unbeaten in four - two wins and two draws - and they are only seven points behind today's opponents.

Sligo are in decent form themselves - taking seven points from a possible nine of late. Their two wins were at home, but they did manage to end a run of three straight road defeats with a 1-1 draw at UCD last time.

Despite their away struggles, John Russell's men have scored in nine of their 10 on their travels this term, with seven of them seeing this selection land. The same can be said for three of Drogheda's last five in front of their own fans.

High-flying Dundalk to concede

Bet 3: Back BTTS in Shelbourne v Dundalk @ 9/10 - KO 19:45 BST

Shelbourne were promoted as champions last season, and they are doing okay in the top division. A total of 24 points has them in seventh place, but they are well clear of the relegation zone.

Back to back defeats will slightly concern Damien Duff, but they were both away from home, and prior to that they had won four on the bounce.

Dundalk are in second, and they are in red hot form having won five on the spin and having took 22 points from a possible 24 since their last defeat.

It's just one clean sheet in four away from home though, and Shelbourne have found the net at least once in all of their last five on this ground.