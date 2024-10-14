The Daily Acca: Rely on the Dutch for goals in this 11/4 shot

Another classic between two European heavyweights

Goals for both teams in Belgium

A second win for Bellamy's Wales

Germany and Holland have always been two of the more exciting teams in Europe, and in their last six meetings, not only hasn't there been a clean sheet, there has been an average of four goals per game.

The latest fixture between this pair was as recent as September, with the two playing out a 2-2 draw in Amsterdam. They currently sit first and second in their Nations League Group, and with the visitors trailing by two points, they will be keen to go on the attack and try for all three points tonight.

As for this selection, it has landed in four of Germany's last six matches, and all of the Netherlands' last five.

Group 2 of League A is probably the strongest of the Nations League Groups, with only the pointless Israel dragging down the quality.

The Italians currently lead the way from these two teams, so going all out for the victory is quite important given the current standings.

I am expecting goals for both sides in Brussel's tonight, especially with the hosts just having been involved in an entertaining 2-2 draw in Italy. The French won 1-4 in Israel on the same day, and while the reverse fixture to this in France finished 2-0 to the hosts, I can't see the Belgians drawing a blank in front of their own fans.

Craig Bellamy is unbeaten as Wales manager - drawing two and winning one of his three games in charge - and with his sole victory coming away at Montenegro, I can't see why his team won't follow up in the home fixture against them.

The visitors have played three and lost three in League B4, scoring just a single goal in the process. They head to Cardiff on the back of five straight defeats, and they didn't qualify for the Euros either.

This is a Wales side in transition, but Bellamy has some decent players at his disposal, with Brennan Johnson being a man in form. They should be shorter than they are in the betting in my opinion.

Recommended Bet Back BTTS in both Germany v Netherlands & Belgium v France, and Wales to Win SBK 11/4

