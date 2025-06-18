The Daily Acca: Real Madrid & Juventus feature in this CWC Treble

Alonso era to start with a win

It's a new era at Real Madrid, as Xabi Alonso has replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager, and we should also get to see Trent Alexander-Arnold in a Madrid shirt for the first time tonight.

I actually thought that the Spanish side would be a bit shorter than they are to beat Al-Hilal, even if the Saudi team did finish as runners-up in their domestic league. They too have a new manager in charge, with Simone Inzaghi making a quick return to work following his departure from Inter.

He has Aleksandar Mitrović leading the line, and although he has averaged practically a goal a game since his move from Fulham, they haven't been facing teams of Real's quality - not even close.

It's Mexico v Austria in the 23:00 KO tonight, and I am expecting both teams to score, in what looks like quite a hard game to call.

Pachica last won their domestic league in 2022, but they lifted the CONCACAF Champions League in 2024 - their sixth win in the competition.

A glance at their recent results show us that 12 of their last 16 have seen both teams score, and while they need to step up slightly against RB Salzburg, there doesn't appear to be a huge gulf in class between the pair.

The Austrians finished as runners-up to Sturm Graz in the league this season, but they didn't put in a very good show in the Champions League. One thing that they are consistent with though is goals.

We finish with what should be a winning start for Juventus, as I can't see them being troubled too much by the UAE's Al Alin.

The Abu Dhabi based club won the AFC Champions League in 2024, but they only finished fifth in the UAE Pro League in 2025, and they will do well to be competitive with the Italians.

Juventus didn't have the best of campaigns, eventually finishing fourth in Serie A, but Igor Tudor was only appointed as manager in March, and he has lost just one of nine matches so far - winning on five occasions.

Recommended Bet Back Real Madrid & Juventus to Win, and BTTS in Pachuca v RB Salzburg SBK 7/4

