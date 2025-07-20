The Daily Acca: Flamengo to win in this 9/2 Acca

Palmeiras to get back on track at home

Champs to beat the bottom club

Flamengo to lay down another title marker

Palmeiras returned to domestic action with what must be called a disappointing draw with Mirassol, and while they are still up in fifth place in Serie A, their home record has been far from stellar this season.

The hosts have won two out of six in front of their own fans and been beaten by both Flamengo and Bahia. I do however expect them to pick up the three points tonight.

Atletico MG head to Sao Paulo having just won in the Copa Sudamericana, but that was only on Thursday night, and they had to travel to Colombia to do it.

In the league they have lost three of seven on the road, and Palmeiras did the double over them last season.

Botafogo are the reigning champions of Brazil, and while they are only sixth in the table, they are currently six unbeaten in the league - four wins and two draws.

Since their return from the Club World Cup, Davide Ancelotti has taken over as manager, and he has led the team to a 0-2 victory at Vasco da Gama, and a goalless draw at home to Vitoria.

They have a great opportunity to put another three points on the board tonight, as Sport Recife haven't been able to cope since their promotion from the second tier.

The hosts have taken just three points from a possible 36 this season, and even with a new manager taking over for this game, even money for the away win seems decent to me.

Fluminense made it further through the Club World Cup than Flamengo did, but the latter came up against Bayern in the last 16, and if they win tonight, they will move level on points with Cruzeiro at the top of the division.

The 2022 Copa Libertadores winners haven't won Serie A since they went back-to-back in 2019 and 2020, but they are looking good this year, and they can put their 1-0 defeat at Santos behind them.

Filipe Luís' men are yet to lose at Maracanã this season, and it's three defeats from six away matches for Flu.