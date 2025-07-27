The Daily Acca: Flamengo to bring home this 7/2 Acca

Sao Paulo to continue on their upward curve

Another three points for Internacional

Flamengo to keep the heat on Cruzeiro

Hernán Crespo has only been manager of Sao Paulo for four matches, but he has already added seven points to their total for the season, and they are now up to 12th in the table.

A home fixture against Fluminense should be a great opportunity for Sao Paulo to pick up another victory - their third on the bounce - as the visitors have been struggling since their exit to Chelsea in the Club World Cup.

Flu have played three and lost three since that tournament, and while they had to face the top three teams in the division, two of those were on home soil, and it can be quite hard to stop a negative trend.

Internacional had made a disappointing start to their campaign, but the break for the Club World Cup seems to have done them well as they have returned to action with three straight wins.

Vitoria and Ceara were beaten here, before an away victory at Neymar's Santos during the week. Roger Machado's men finished fifth last season, and now they are into 11th, there is every chance that they will be pushing up that high again soon.

Vasco da Gama are their opponents tonight, and they are now winless in four in all competitions. It's five defeats from six on the road this term, and they are currently in the relegation zone.

Flamengo are pushing for their first Serie A title since 2020, and Filipe Luís' side are only a point behind leaders, Cruzeiro, with a game in hand.

Since their exit to Bayern Munich in the Club World Cup, 'Big Mengo' have won three of their four outings, with the only blemish being a 1-0 loss at Santos. They are still unbeaten at home, with six wins and two draws from their eight outings to date.

Atletico MG have just lost twice in the league, and while they did progress in the Copa Sudamericana during the week, they still lost that game 0-1, and needed penalties to go through.

That match is also relevant as it was on Thursday night, with Flamengo having 24 hours more rest, and an easier time of things in their midweek game.