The Daily Acca: An 8/1 Acca to start the week
The week begins with an Italian promotion clash and action from the Brazilian second tier for Paul Robinson, with his Daily Acca coming in at around the 8/19.00 mark.
-
Ternana to take an advantage to Pescara
-
Chapecoense to pick up another three points
-
Paysandu to get off the mark
Leg 1 Ternana (90mins) @ 11/102.11 (20:15)
Ternana and Pescara have made it all the way through to the Italian Serie C Play-off final, and in this two legged tie, I am expecting the hosts to build a lead.
The selection have won their last three in front of their own fans, and in the wider picture, it's eight victories from their last 10 at home.
Pescara have a strong away record, and they scored four times in each of their last two on the road. That being said, this is where the tension really ramps up, and Ternana have the better overall record this season.
Leg 2 Chapecoense (90mins) @ 10/111.91 (23:00)
Chapecoense have made a solid enough start to their Serie B campaign, and while they need to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Avai, they have won their last three on this ground.
Amazonas are the visitors tonight, and they are down in 17th having taken just seven points from the 27 available to date.
They did beat Operario PR last time out, but their away record stands at played four, lost three and drawn one. They will do well to avoid defeat here.
Leg 3 Paysandu (90mins) @ 6/52.20 (01:00)
Considering that Criciuma were relegated from the top flight last year, their start of just one win and five losses from their opening nine Serie B matches is well below expectations.
I am afraid that things could get even worse for them tonight though, as I can see them being beaten by the only side that have a poorer record than them.
Paysandu are yet to win, as they have drawn four and lost the other five of their nine outings. It's just two defeats in six though, and in their last two here they have held both CRB and Goias, who are eighth and first, respectively.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 177pts
Returned: 167.42pts
P/L: -9.58pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Monday Football Tips: Take Tunisia to beat Burkina Faso for the first time in 7/2 shot
-
Football Betting Tips
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Back 14/1 tournament winner and two more early tips
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bet Builder in crunch Brazilian clash
-
Football Betting Tips
Champions League Final Tips: Back PSG to be on front foot
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Champions League Final: Back Milan in 30/1 PSG v Inter Bet Builder