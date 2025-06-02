The Daily Acca: An 8/1 Acca to start the week

Ternana to take an advantage to Pescara

Chapecoense to pick up another three points

Paysandu to get off the mark

Ternana and Pescara have made it all the way through to the Italian Serie C Play-off final, and in this two legged tie, I am expecting the hosts to build a lead.

The selection have won their last three in front of their own fans, and in the wider picture, it's eight victories from their last 10 at home.

Pescara have a strong away record, and they scored four times in each of their last two on the road. That being said, this is where the tension really ramps up, and Ternana have the better overall record this season.

Chapecoense have made a solid enough start to their Serie B campaign, and while they need to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at Avai, they have won their last three on this ground.

Amazonas are the visitors tonight, and they are down in 17th having taken just seven points from the 27 available to date.

They did beat Operario PR last time out, but their away record stands at played four, lost three and drawn one. They will do well to avoid defeat here.

Considering that Criciuma were relegated from the top flight last year, their start of just one win and five losses from their opening nine Serie B matches is well below expectations.

I am afraid that things could get even worse for them tonight though, as I can see them being beaten by the only side that have a poorer record than them.

Paysandu are yet to win, as they have drawn four and lost the other five of their nine outings. It's just two defeats in six though, and in their last two here they have held both CRB and Goias, who are eighth and first, respectively.