The Daily Acca: A 9/1 treble from Brazil and America

Vila Nova to lose again on the road

A high-scorer from Seattle

Back the upset in Brazil

The selection are new to the Brazilian Serie B following their promotion from the third tier, and they have performed with credit thus far, having taken 18 points from their opening 14 matches.

Half a dozen of their 14 were played at home, and they remain unbeaten - winning three and drawing three. One of those victories came against the current leaders, Coritiba, and they can win again today.

Vila Nova are the visitors, and while they ended a five match losing streak against Atletico GO last weekend, that was on their own patch, and they have lost all of their last four on the road.

The Seattle Sounders lost all three of their Club World Cup games, but on their return to the MLS last weekend, they beat Austin 2-0, and that should give them confidence ahead of the visit of Columbus Crew.

The Crew have won their last three, scoring six goals in the process. They only kept one clean sheet during that run, but all three of those games were at home, and they have lost their last two on their travels.

A total of five of their last six away matches have finished with at least three goals, and the same can be said for three of the hosts' last six on their own patch.

Not to be confused with the Botafogo that made it through to the last 16 of the Club World Cup, Botafogo SP are a Brazilian second tier team that are currently 16th in the table.

Their form has picked up following a poor start though, and they head into this game having just won their last two - losing only one of their last six.

Novorizontino are third, but they have just drawn with the team that are second from bottom, and that came on the back of a defeat to Operario who are currently 14th.

A home win is a big price at the current odds, and despite the disparity in table position, I am very keen to back the hosts.

Recommended Bet Back Ferroviaria & Botafogo SP to Win, and Over 2.5 Goals in Seattle v Columbus SBK 9/1

