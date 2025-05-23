The Daily Acca: A 7/2 Treble featuring the Serie A title deciders

Inter to win but will it be enough?

Plenty of goals in Naples

Betis to get a boost ahead of final

Inter probably won't win the league tonight, but I can't see them failing to beat Como, even if the three points could be in vain.

The selection trail Napoli by one point in Serie A, with their final fixtures being brought forward to tonight to allow Inter more time ahead of the Champions League Final.

Simone Inzaghi's men will be kicking themselves for the last minute penalty they conceded against Lazio last week, but they have to put that behind them and simply beat Como.

The hosts have been in good form to finish the season, but there is little motivation for them here as they can't move up or down the table. Of course they will want to get a result, but Inter should overpower them really.

Napoli will win the title tonight if they beat Cagliari, and I can't see them leaving anything to chance, which should result in Over 2.5 Goals landing.

Antonio Conte's side are stuttering towards the finish line having drawn both of their last two games, but with three points sealing the crown, they will surely win against a team that have nothing to play for.

Four of their last five here have seen at least three goals in the match, and the same can be said for two of the visitors' last three on the road.

Real Betis will finish sixth in La Liga whatever the result tonight, and while they could potentially rest a few players ahead of next week's Europa Conference League Final against Chelsea, I can't see them wanting to go into that game without a win.

They are currently on a four match winless run in all competitions - three of which were draws - and Valencia head to Seville, having lost their last two.

The visitors are in 12th and are unable to qualify for Europe, so them turning up for an away game with little on the line having just lost twice seems unlikely.