The Daily Acca: A 3/1 Club World Cup Treble
It's a 3/14.00 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with all three of his selections coming from the Club World Cup.
-
Goalless duo to both score
-
Atletico to put their PSG defeat behind them
-
Botafogo to score against the Champions League winners
Leg 1 BTTS in Inter Miami v Porto @ 1/21.50 (20:00)
These two teams were both involved in goalless draws in their opening Group A fixtures, but I am happy to back BTTS when they meet at the Mercedes Benz-Stadium this evening.
Porto were probably fortunate to pick up a point against Palmeiras last time, but they probably went into that game with the goal of not wanting to lose, so they will hopefully be more attacking here.
Lionel Messi is of course the big draw for Inter Miami, but even he couldn't rouse his side to beat Ahly on Sunday. Javier Mascherano will be keen to get a win on the board ahead of a tricky final match with Palmeiras, so sitting back and playing for a draw won't be on the cards.
Leg 2 Atletico Madrid (90mins) @ 3/101.30 (23:00)
Atletico Madrid need to bounce back from their opening 4-0 loss to PSG, but they have a much easier task today as they face Seattle Sounders.
Diego Simeone's side finished the season well to come third in La Liga, and they were unlucky to exit the Champions League to Real Madrid.
The Sounders were beaten 2-1 by Botafogo in their opener, and that came on the back of two straight MLS defeats.
Leg 3 BTTS in PSG v Botafogo @ 21/202.05 (02:00)
PSG head to the Rose Bowl to take on Brazil's Botafogo, and as the form team in Europe right now, it's hard to see them not beating their South American counterparts.
A second victory to back-up the 4-0 Atletico win will enable Luis Enrique to rest some of his players for their final group game, and this is a step-down from Atletico Madrid anyway.
Botafogo are the reigning Brazilian champions, but they are only eighth after 11 matches of the current campaign, and if PSG are anywhere near their best, they won't be able to get that competitive.
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 185pts
Returned: 174.34pts
P/L: -10.66pts
