The Daily Acca: A 2/1 Treble from the CWC

City to dominate Juve and top the group

Real Madrid to beat Salzburg

Al-Hilal to get their first win

City and Juventus have already both qualified from this group having won both of their games to date, and as I definitely rate City as the better side, I expect them to win this evening.

Pep Guardiola's men need the victory to top the group, and they are yet to concede a goal. They put six past Al Ain last time, and the goals were shared out between five different players.

Juventus had a poor campaign overall, and while they have won both of their games here, their opponents have been poor, and they just aren't on City's level overall.

Real Madrid know that a draw will see them make the knockout rounds, but I expect them to go one better and win against RB Salzburg.

The Austrians have also taken four points from their opening two games, but because of goal difference, if they only draw here and Al-Hilal win by a couple of goals, they will miss out on the next round.

That should lead to a slightly more positive approach than what we might usually expect from a team facing Real Madrid, and the Spanish club can take advantage, given their superior quality.

Al-Hilal are unbeaten following two matches against the above two clubs, and now up against Pachuca from Liga MX, I expect them to get the win they need that gives them a great chance of qualifying.

The Saudi's have some good players in their squad, with former Wolves man, Ruben Neves leading the way. The heat won't be an issue to them at all, and they should now be able to unleash against a weaker opponent.

Pachuca lost both of their games, and they hadn't even been in great form prior to the start of the tournament.

Recommended Bet Back Man City, Real Madrid & Al-Hilal all to Win SBK 2/1

