The Daily Acca: A 2/1 Treble from the CWC
It's a 2/13.00 Daily Acca for Paul Robinson today, with a trio of wins in the Club World Cup that starts with the fixture between Man City and Juventus.
-
City to dominate Juve and top the group
-
Real Madrid to beat Salzburg
-
Al-Hilal to get their first win
Leg 1 Man City @ 4/61.67 (20:00)
City and Juventus have already both qualified from this group having won both of their games to date, and as I definitely rate City as the better side, I expect them to win this evening.
Pep Guardiola's men need the victory to top the group, and they are yet to concede a goal. They put six past Al Ain last time, and the goals were shared out between five different players.
Juventus had a poor campaign overall, and while they have won both of their games here, their opponents have been poor, and they just aren't on City's level overall.
Leg 2 Real Madrid (90mins) @ 1/41.25 (02:00)
Real Madrid know that a draw will see them make the knockout rounds, but I expect them to go one better and win against RB Salzburg.
The Austrians have also taken four points from their opening two games, but because of goal difference, if they only draw here and Al-Hilal win by a couple of goals, they will miss out on the next round.
That should lead to a slightly more positive approach than what we might usually expect from a team facing Real Madrid, and the Spanish club can take advantage, given their superior quality.
Leg 3 Al-Hilal (90mins) @ 1/21.50 (02:00)
Al-Hilal are unbeaten following two matches against the above two clubs, and now up against Pachuca from Liga MX, I expect them to get the win they need that gives them a great chance of qualifying.
The Saudi's have some good players in their squad, with former Wolves man, Ruben Neves leading the way. The heat won't be an issue to them at all, and they should now be able to unleash against a weaker opponent.
Pachuca lost both of their games, and they hadn't even been in great form prior to the start of the tournament.
Now read Lewis Jones' Preview of Juventus v Man City
Daily Acca 2024/25 P/L
Wagered: 192pts
Returned: 174.34pts
P/L: -17.66pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
UEFA Women's Euro 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide
-
Football Betting Tips
Benfica v Chelsea: Back a lack of goals at 4/5 as cagey affair anticipated
-
Football Betting Tips
Palmeiras v Botafogo: Try 8/1 Bet Builder in Brazilian showdown at Club World Cup
-
Football Betting Tips
Championship 2025-26: The nine major managerial changes assessed
-
Football Betting Tips
Flamengo v Bayern Munich: Back Olise to excel in tough test