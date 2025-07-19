The Daily Acca: A 13/1 Treble from Brazil

Bahia to continue their fine campaign

Mirassol to stay strong at home

Sao Paulo derby to be majestic for goal backers

Fortaleza's fourth placed finish last season is a distant memory now, as they have taken just 10 points from their opening 13 games of the new campaign, and they start the day sitting second from bottom.

Bahia are up in fourth place themselves, and they already have seven victories under their belt this term - a record only bettered by Cruzeiro, Flamengo and Bragantino.

The visitors returned from the month long break with a 2-1 victory over Atletico MG, and they have already won at both Bragantino and Palmeiras this season.

The hosts have now lost their last five in the league, and even at home it's three straight losses.

Neymar scored his first league goal of the season for Santos in their 1-0 win over Flamengo during the week, but his injury issues remain, and it will be interesting to see how many minutes he is available for tonight.

That aside, a trip to Serie A new boys, Mirassol, is no easy task, with the hosts currently unbeaten at home since their promotion.

Rafael Guanaes' men have won three and drawn two of their five matches here this term, and that includes victories over Gremio and Corinthians.

Santos have actually won their last two on the road, but prior to that they had lost five on the bounce, and the selection feel a bit overpriced.

Sao Paulo and Corinthians are two of the biggest names in Brazilian football, and they also have one of the biggest rivalries, as when these two Sao Paulo based clubs face each other, it's known as the Clássico Majestoso.

Both teams are enduring difficult campaigns, with the hosts down in 16th place and the visitors in ninth. They have both already changed their managers, with Dorval Junior taking over at Corinthians in late April, while Hernan Crespo has only been in the Sao Paulo dugout for two fixtures.

The odds of BTTS are quite generous given the stats, as four of the hosts' last six here have seen backers of that bet collect, while Corinthians are two out of four for their last four on their travels.