Another draw for promotion chasing Sport

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Operario v Sport Recife @ 17/10 - KO 22:30 BST

Sport Recife are currently fifth in Serie B, as they bid to bounce straight back to the top flight. The top four get automatically promoted, and they ended a run of six without a victory by beating Londrina 2-0 last time.

Operario have lost their last two, and they are now down in 13th place - albeit only six points behind their opponents here. Their last six at home have yielded three wins and three defeats, so it's hard to predict what they are going to do.

The visitors have drawn seven of their 17 matches so far this term, with four of those coming from their last half dozen outings. Away from home it's five draws from nine this season.

Palmeiras to show their class

Bet 2: Back Palmeiras 4/7 - KO 00:00 BST (Fri)

Palmeiras are still on course for a treble, and while that still might sound a bit premature, they do have the quality to go very close.

They need to overcome a 1-0 first leg defeat in Sao Paulo first though, but with home advantage, I can't see that being a problem.

The hosts have won nine of their last 12 here in all competitions, and they have been racking up plenty of goals too - 13 in their last four.

The visitors shouldn't be taken lightly however. They are unbeaten in six, but Rogério Ceni's side aren't quite on Palmeiras' level, so all things being equal, I expect a home win.

Botafogo to win despite likely cup exit

Bet 3: Back Botafogo @ 10/11 - KO 01:00 BST (Fri)

America Mineiro already have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, as they beat their Serie A counterparts, Botafogo, 3-0 in the first leg.

It's hard to see Botafogo being able to turn that around, even with home advantage, however they are still a good bet to win the match.

The visitors have a shocking away record, with six losses and two draws from their last eight on the road in all competitions. They also don't need to get a result tonight to qualify.