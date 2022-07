Goals to flow in winner-takes-all affair

Bet 1: Back BTTS in Italy (w) v Belgium (w) @ 8/11 - KO 20:00 BST

Assuming that France don't lose to Iceland, a win for Italy or Belgium would secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros. A draw could still see the latter qualify if Iceland lose, but it wouldn't be guaranteed.

On that basis, I am expecting an attacking game in Manchester this evening, with both teams scoring. This selection has landed in both of their group matches so far, and as soon as the first goal goes in, the other team has to go for broke.

Big Green to keep it clean

Bet 2: Back Palmeiras to Win to Nil @ 5/6 - KO 00:00 BST (Tues)

Atletico Mineiro knocked Palmeiras off the top spot in Brazil's Serie A at the weekend, but the reigning Copa Libertadores champions can move back ahead of them if they take at least a point in their game in hand tonight.

I can't see the hosts having too much trouble overcoming, Cuiaba. The visitors are down in 15th place in the league, and while they have won their last two, they didn't face great opposition.

Away from home it's five defeats from their last six - failing to find the net in the two latest losses - and Palmeiras have kept clean sheet in three of their last five in front of their own fans.

Sport to see-off Vila Nova

Bet 3: Back Sport Recife @ 4/5 - KO 00:00 BST (Tues)

Sport Recife are looking to join the likes of Palmeiras and Cuiaba in the top flight next season, and they are fifth in their attempts at making their stay in Serie B just a one year one.

Drawing too many matches has hindered their promotion progress, but I can't see them not being able to win against the division's basement club.

Vila Nova have just 13 points from a possible 54 so far this term - winning just once. On the road it's five defeats and three draws from eight played, and four of those losses came from their last five attempts.