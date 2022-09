Corinthians to get back on track

Bet 1: Back Corinthians @ 1/2 - KO 23:00 BST

Corinthians saw their five match unbeaten streak come to an end when they were last in action 10 days ago, but it was a narrow 1-0 loss at the defending champions.

I expect them to get back on track tonight at home to the struggling Atletico GO. The visitors are second from bottom, six points from safety.

They are winless in six in the league, with their four latest outings ending in defeat. Since their last away win in June, they have taken just two points from a possible 24.

A low-scorer between improving Brazilian duo

Bet 2: Back Under 2.5 Goals in Fortaleza v Flamengo @ 8/13 - KO 23:00 BST

Both of these teams made terrible starts to the season, but they have managed to steady the ship since.

Fortaleza are currently 14th, but their climb up the table has stalled thanks to a run of just one point from their last three games.

Flamengo are in fourth, but the race for the Copa Libertadores places is quite a tight one, so they need to keep on picking up plenty of points in their final 11 fixtures.

I can't see this game being high-scoring, as the hosts have seen 11 of their 13 at home this term end with two goals or fewer, and the same can be said for the visitors' last four on the road.

Internacional to win again at home

Bet 3: Back Internacional @ 8/11 - KO 01:45 BST (Thurs)

The selection are currently second in Serie A, but the gap to Palmeiras at the top is eight points. They will still be trying to chase down the leaders though, and they still need points to keep them clear of the chasing pack.

A home match with Bragantino should be a straightforward enough three points, as while the Red Bull owned visitors have lost just one of their last five, their away record isn't great.

Maurício Barbieri's men have been beaten in four of their last five on their travels, and the other one was only a draw. Internacional, meanwhile, have taken 19 points from a possible 21 at home, of late.