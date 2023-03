Bet 1: Back Brighton @ 23/20 - KO 19:30 GMT

There is a non-geographical rivalry between Brighton and Crystal Palace, and I am expecting the Seagulls to take the bragging rights tonight.

Palace have been a bit underwhelming this season following a lot of promise in Patrick Vieira's first year in charge. They are 12th in the table, but the gap to the relegation zone is a mere three points.

The hosts are up in seventh - just five points off fifth - and they have won four of their last five in all competitions at the Amex. The visitors, meanwhile, have taken just one point from their last possible 12 on the road.

Bet 2: Back Luton @ 1/1 - KO 19:45 GMT

The Hatters head into tonight's fixture with Bristol City on a high having won at Bramall Lane on Saturday, and I am expecting them to make it three wins on the bounce.

Rob Edwards has his side up in fourth place in the Championship, and they still have an outside chance of automatic promotion. They are hitting form just at the right time, and they have won three of their last five at Kenilworth Road.

The Robins are safely berthed in mid-table - 10 points from the Play-offs and 13 points off relegation - so we are getting to that time of the season where the players will be looking towards their summer holidays.

They beat Blackpool at the weekend, but they are winless in three on their travels, and I can see them being rolled over by a more motivated side.

Bet 3: Back Liverpool @ 20/23 - KO 20:00 GMT

I am in no way expecting Liverpool to qualify from this tie, as they trail Real Madrid 5-2, but with such a comfortable advantage for the Spanish giants, I can definitely see something like a one goal victory for the Reds at the Bernabeu.

Jurgen Klopp's side were in cruise control at Anfield, as they led 2-0 and everything looked rosy. The wheels soon fell off though, and they have proven to be far too inconsistent this season.

Carlo Ancelotti's hosts have El Clasico coming up on Sunday, and they could well have one eye on that must-win fixture.