Newell's Old Boys set for draw number four

Bet 1: Back The Draw in Rosario Central v Newells @ 19/10 - KO 20:30 BST

Newell's Old Boys are up in fifth place in the second phase of the Liga Profesional Argentina table. In the first phase they finished sixth of 14 in Group A.

Rosario Central lost eight of their 14 fixtures in Group B of that first phase to finish bottom, and they are 22nd of 28 after eight matches of this semester.

Their record at home is pretty good though, with just one defeat in their last seven in front of their own fans. The visitors are unbeaten in eight overall, but their last three have ended all square, and another draw could be on the cards this evening.

Cuiaba to be beaten at home

Bet 2: Back Atletico MG @ 4/5 - KO 23:00 BST

Atletico MG are the reigning champions of Brazil, and while they are only fifth after 17 matches of this season, the gap to the leaders is just two points, and they have a game in hand over the three teams directly above them.

I expect them to win at Cuiaba tonight, with the hosts down in 15th place. The hosts were beaten when last in action three days ago, and they have won just two of eight at home this year.

The champs had gone five without a win on the road, but only one of those was a defeat, and they have since won their next two.

Leaders to get back on track

Bet 3: Back Palmeiras @ 8/11 - KO 00:00 BST (Fri)

The team that Atletico MG are trying to catch at the top is Palmeiras, but I can't see them closing the gap tonight, as Big Green are in action too, and they should have enough to take all three points from their trip to America Mineiro.

Abel Ferreira's men have been juggling three competitions recently, but they exited the Copa do Brasil last week, and I expect their league form to pick up again now.

It's actually just one win in four in Serie A for the leaders, but that win did come last time out. They are unbeaten on the road this season, while the hosts have been beaten on four of their last five league appearances.