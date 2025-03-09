Portsmouth v Leeds: Play Pompey on the Asian Handicap

Portsmouth v Leeds

Sunday March 9, 12:00

Live on Sky Sports

Mousinho unhappy with Portsmouth display

Portsmouth head coach John Mousinho said his side were "far from good enough" in their 1-0 defeat by Luton last weekend with Pompey second best throughout and managing only one shot on-target at Kenilworth Road - a Connor Ogilvie header. The defender should have rescued a point in the closing stages, but wasted a glorious chance with the goal gaping.

Pompey came into the clash following three successive wins but failed to fire with Mousinho saying, "It is difficult to sum up really. There was very little in the game. We killed ourselves in the first-half, I thought we were dreadful. I didn't think we did the basics right. The attitude wasn't right. We were much better in the second half, but it was too late."

Portsmouth are looking into the free agent market after being hit with a spate of defensive injuries. Regan Poole and Marlon Pack started at centre-back at Luton with the latter completing his first game in almost three months following his own fitness issues. Hayden Matthews, Rob Atkinson, Conor Shaughnessy and Ibane Bowat are all out of action.

Leeds held at home

Leeds' five-game winning streak in the Championship was ended by West Brom last weekend as the Baggies came from behind to earn a point at Elland Road. Junior Firpo headed Leeds into an early lead, only for Albion to level six minutes before the break and Whites boss Daniel Farke felt a point apiece was a fair outcome for both sides post-match.

Farke said, "Sometimes you have to settle for a draw, and we have had to this time against a really good side. West Brom got a foot back into it and you could see it coming. We had situations to bury the game, but the danger was always lurking. You want to win your home games but sometimes if you cannot win you have to make sure you don't lose."

Skipper Ethan Ampadu is unavailable with a knee injury though Leeds hope the Welsh international can still play a part this season, whilst Max Wober is also on the treatment table. The Whites do have defensive cover with James Debayo, Josuha Guilavogui and also Sam Byram. Right-back Jayden Bogle is a card away from a potential two-match suspension.

Portsmouth and Leeds have only faced-off seven times in league action this century but all meetings between the pair have tended to close contests with Pompey enjoying a very slight W2-D4-L1 supremacy, a sample that includes a thrilling 3-3 draw at Elland Road in the reverse. Meanwhile, Leeds haven't won away at Portsmouth in league action since 1985.

Portsmouth 8.27/1 managed a solitary success in their opening 14 fixtures following promotion, but John Mousinho's men have recovered impressively, posting W9-D3-L9 in their following 21 tussles. Pompey have built their campaign upon a solid Fratton Park record (W8-D5-L4) with the hosts returning W8-D2-L1 here since the start of November.

League leaders Leeds 1.454/9 have also been at their best in front of their own supporters, although the Whites have managed W5-D3-L0 in their last eight away days. Daniel Farke's troops are an eye-catching W13-D3-L0 when facing-off against bottom-half dwellers, keeping 12 clean sheets, yet the visitors look far too short to support on Sunday.

The 1.454/9 on Leeds winning suggests the Whites have a 69% implied chance of success at Fratton Park this weekend, an unfathomably short price for the Championship. However, with Sheffield United and Burnley both having played out goalless draws here this term, Portsmouth have proven they're capable of putting in a competitive effort against the elite.

With that in-mind, I'm eager to support Portsmouth +1.0/1.5 on the Asian Handicap at 1.9310/11. This selection means our stake is split between Pompey +1 and Pompey +1.5 - we'll therefore enjoy a full pay-put should the hosts avoid defeat. But should Leeds win the match by exactly one goal, we'll still make a half-stakes profit from the contest.

Only a Leeds victory by two clear goals (or more) fails to make us money, a nice position to be in considering Portsmouth's excellent Fratton Park form.